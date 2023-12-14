Warzone Dec 14 update patch notes: Audio fix, MTZ, DG & Bas-B nerfs, more

With Warzone and MW3 finally integrated and a brand new map, the latest patch notes are improving player customization options.

Warzone players have finally gotten their hands on the latest map, Urzikstan, and are enjoying all the new weapons that come with the game’s integration with the recently-released Modern Warfare 3.

With that integration, of course, there are bound to be some bugs and some problematic new weapons that are making Warzone players lose their minds.

Luckily, the developer has made quick moves to fix some of the biggest problems in Season 1 in the latest patch notes.

MTZ, DG & Bas-B nerfs

There have been plenty of weapon nerfs in the week since MW3’s weapons were integrated into Warzone, but three in particular stand out.

The DG-56, one of the most powerful new ARs in the game, has been tuned down with it’s max damage dropping to 32 from 40. This weapon was especially strong in Warzone considering its high accuracy at range and high damage-per-shot.

The same goes for dominant new Battle Rifle Bas-B, which is seeing it’s max damage drop by 4 (from 39 to 35). However, the Bas-B is also losing a bit off it’s minimum damage, which is going down to 25 from 27.

Finally, the MTZ Interceptor is having its headshot multiplier reduced to 1.5 from 2, to make it less likely to be a one-shot kill.

Audio fix

The Warzone developers acknowledged that players have expressed that they feel the audio is lacking compared to MW3 and Zombies, as it can be difficult to differentiate between enemy footsteps and their own.

The devs said that “we’re committed to ongoing improvements and to ensuring that players can fully immerse themselves in the game while maintaining a competitive edge.”

Warzone December 14 update patch notes

The full Warzone patch notes can be found below.

Gameplay

Battle Royale

Strongholds

A Blacksite key will only be rewarded the first time a Stronghold is completed.

Subsequent captures by other Squads will not reward a key.

Resurgence

Redeployment

The Resurgence redeployment mechanic will now be disabled at the end of Circle 3.

Public Events

Public Events have been disabled in Circles 1 and 2.

The chances for a Public Event to occur in later Circles has been adjusted.

Weapons

Big changes are coming to weapons across the board, hitting Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, Handguns, Battle Rifles and Assault Rifles.

All the weapons listed below have had their damage nerfed:

DG-56

FR 5.56

BAS-B

COR-45

Renetti

DM56

KVD Enforcer

MTZ Interceptor

TYR

Haymaker

Fennec 45

Audio changes

Rebalanced first person and enemy footstep audio.

Bug fixes