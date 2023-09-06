Warzone September 6 update patch notes: Cronen Squall & RPK nerfs, more

Warzone dropped a surprise update, nerfing the Cronen Squall and RPK and providing a list of long-awaited bug fixes.

Season 5 Reloaded weapon balance changes came and went without any substantial changes to Warzone’s short-range meta. To defend that decision, the Warzone devs claimed: “The Submachine Gun category is very healthy, with a staggering six SMGs falling within a 10-percentage point difference in Kill Death Ratio at the highest.”

However, the battle royale’s long-range did receive a major shakeup. The Cronen Squall saw a Nerf that knocked it down a few spots, and the M13B received a much-needed buff. According to WZ Ranked, the M13B is now the most popular weapon, with a 17.5% pick rate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even after the nerf, players still gravitated towards using the Cronen Squall in standard battle royale matches and Ranked Play. The RPK also made a surprising re-emergence after being irrelevant for months. The Warzone devs took note and responded accordingly.

Activision The RPK and Cronen Squall received long-awaited nerfs.

We won’t walk you through every bug change, but most importantly, players can now unlock the Akimbo attachment for the new 9mm Daemon pistol.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here are the full September 6 patch notes.

Weapon adjustments

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Close Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Multiplier decreased



Light Machine Guns

Article continues after ad

RPK Close Damage decreased Close Damage Range increased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Torso Damage Multipliers decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing the 9mm Daemon Akimbo attachment from being unlocked. This fix will address the issue for Players who have not yet hit the unlock requirement. We are still in progress on fixing Players who should have earned Akimbo but didn’t unlock it

Fixed an issue where the amount of Operators shown is inconsistent between Users and Platforms

Fixed an issue that required the Player to right-click the Play Again button for it to function correctly on PC

Fixed an issue where the Operator Graves Skin “Shadow 0-1” and “Shadow 0-1 BlackCell” appear identical

Fixed an issue allowing the 9mm Daemon to be unlocked with all headshots, rather than just headshots from pistols

Fixed various issues causing information to be incorrect or missing while using COD Caster

Fixed an issue that could cause packet bursts and decrease game performance on Vondel

Fixed an issue where multiple objects could float in the air at Zaya Observatory

Fixed an issue that could cause missing collision on a building at Zaya Observatory, leading to an exploit

Warzone bug fixes

Fixed an issue where a “Vehicle Under Attack” warning appears when the squad’s MRAP takes fall damage in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue that could prevent respawn UI from appearing correctly in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where a teammate leaving in Armored Royale Quads would not lower the Resurgence respawn timer for the rest of the team

Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would not reset from the Pre-Game Lobby once the match had started in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked back to the main menu after trying to enter the Calling Card or Emblem sections in the Customize tab

Fixed an issue that could cause Safecracker Contract safes to spawn inside of objects at Zaya Observatory in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that could allow Players to enter the Sarrif Bay Black Site without a key in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where the MRAP’s “Use Turret” prompt has extended range, interfering with or preventing interactions with Buy Stations and repairing of the rear tires in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where the “Rotation Battle Royale” Quads Playlist shows a placeholder game mode

Fixed an issue where Operators could clip into each other after entering and exiting the MRAP turret in Armored Royale

DMZ bug fixes