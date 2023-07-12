DMZ Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: Temp V field upgrade, player v player bounties, more

DMZ is the extraction shooter that dropped alongside Warzone 2 in 2022, and while the Call of Duty battle royale may not be as popular as it once was, DMZ has still built itself a solid community of PvP and PvE players. Here are all the patch notes for the Season 4 Reloaded update.

DMZ was a surprise addition to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with very few players expecting COD to add yet another huge scale mode to the game alongside both multiplayer and battle royale.

It’s done a good job of earning itself a solid reputation since launch however, so here are the full patch notes for the latest update.

(Be sure to also check out our Warzone patch notes and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for the latest update).

Full DMZ Season 4 reloaded patch notes

Gameplay

There are reports of a new enemy force attempting to infiltrate Building 21. Proceed with caution, Operators…

Temp V has arrived! Read more about this in the Warzone patch notes. Effects are limited in DMZ (such as no Charge Jump) and increased scarcity on the map versus Battle Royale.

Players can now see the progress they’ve made on their Upgrade Missions in the After Action Report

Increased the time to Plea for Help to 20 seconds from 15 after your squad has been eliminated

The Plea for Help timer that triggers after you are the last Player on a squad eliminated will now pause while holding down the plea button

Plea for Help and Assimilation

When reviving someone who is pleading, the Player who was pleading will no longer auto-join the reviver’s team

There will be a 30 second grace period after a Player is revived, where the reviver’s team will not be able to damage the Player who was pleading

After reviving, the reviver will be given a prompt to invite the revived Player to their team

The ‘Plea for Help’ and ‘Loot’ prompts are now separate:

The ‘Plea for Help’ revive prompt is on the Player’s body, and the ‘Loot’ prompt is on the Backpack like normal

Looting the Player first will not disable the Plea option

Created a direct assimilation function to only send a request to one person.

The team who killed the Player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive. This prevents killing to force assimilation.

Players Hunting Players

If a Player and their Squad kill too many Players in DMZ, that high-kill individual Player will be issued a warning. If they kill another Player, they can expect a Bounty on their head. Enemy Operators in the Exclusion Zone will then recieve intel on your position to secure a reward upon completion.

Killing a Player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000

This Bounty is not active in Building 21 or the Koschei Complex

BUG FIXES