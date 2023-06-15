JGOD reveals best Cronen Squall replacement after Warzone Season 4 nerf

The HCR 56 performs best in mid to long-range gunfights.

Infinity Ward finally nerfed the Cronen Squall in Warzone Season 4, and JGOD revealed an early contender for the next king of long-range meta weapons.

Gunfights in Warzone are about to feel very different after the Season 4 update. Base operator health increased from 100 to 150, bringing maximum health up to 300 for a fully armored player.

This change makes it easier for players to escape engagements with enemies and also forces users to land more of their shots as it takes more to earn an elimination. Season 4 also finally nerfed the Cronen Squal, opening the door for a new long-range meta.

Taking into account the TTK changes and Cronen Squall nerf, JGOD made a case for the HCR 56 becoming the new sheriff in town.

What is the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone Season 4?

JGOD compiled TTK stats for every long-range meta weapon in Warzone after the Season 4 health increase and concluded that the HCR 56 could potentially replace the Cronen Squall or at least give the fan-favorite weapon a run for its money.

“The HCR will probably be a sneakily good frontrunner because it has less recoil than the Cronen Squall.”

When talking about ARs JGOD claimed “they still have decent TTKs, but in a practical sense, trying to down someone and thirst them. You are likely going to get caught reloading and likely die.

Best HCR 56 loadout for Warzone Season 4

Here is JGOD’s go-to HCR 56 loadout, with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+1.08, +0.48)

Harbinger D20 (+1.08, +0.48) Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20″ Barrel (+0.34, -0.23)

FTAC Hornet 20″ Barrel (+0.34, -0.23) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 ( +0.59, +0.30)

FTAC Ripper 56 ( +0.59, +0.30) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (-0.29, -4.06)

5.56 High Velocity (-0.29, -4.06) Optic: Aim Op-V4 (-0.58, +1.80)

JGOD believes that the HCR 56 sets itself apart from other long-range options because its base magazine size of 60 bullets allows you to equip 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition instead of worrying about a larger magazine.

“High velocity is really nice because your bullets feel like they are actually registering a little bit. This gun doesn’t have a ton of recoil, and you don’t need an extended magazine because 60 is plenty.”

With all meta changes, settling in will take some time as players discover their new favorite weapons. For more on Warzone Season 4, make sure to check out the full patch notes.