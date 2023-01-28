Warzone 2 guru unveils “zero recoil” TAQ V that kills faster than meta RPK

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled his “zero recoil” TAQ V build, which he claims outperforms the meta RPK LMG.

Warzone 2’s meta continues to change and evolve ahead of Season Two. We’ve seen the rapid rise in popularity of weapons like the Chimera, while trusted guns like the RPK and Lachmann Sub remain among the most used in Warzone 2.

Players are always eager to discover new builds to bring out the best of underappreciated weapons and overcome the most dominant and meta choices.

Now, Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has unveiled his go-to TAQ V loadout, which he claims has no discernible recoil and outperforms the dominant RPK.

Warzone 2 “zero recoil” TAQ V loadout

In a January 27 YouTube video, the content creator outlined his chosen build to minimize recoil and make hitting shots at all ranges as easy as possible.

He even claimed it “beats” the RPK, which has long ruled the roost in Al Mazrah, and described it as “an absolute laser beam.”

Specifically, his TAQ V build is designed to minimize recoil and make it as viable as possible at medium and longer ranges. While it may lose out slightly in terms of ADS and handling, those aspects are less important at longer ranges where accuracy will usually be an engagement determiner.

His full TAQ V build is detailed below:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Once the TAQ V is down, players need only worry about their secondary. A strong SMG, like the Fennec or Vaznev 9K, seems like the most sensible option for now.

While players may still struggle to afford loadout drops or primary weapons, they can look forward to them getting far more affordable and readily available in Season Two.

We do expect balancing patches though, so watch this space for more information.