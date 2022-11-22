Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals most OP weapon right now in Season 1

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

CoD expert WhoIsmmortal has broken down the most overpowered weapon loadout in the early Warzone 2 meta, urging players to run it during their next trip to Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 is finally here and players are frantically experimenting with all of the battle royale’s weapons to discover which is number one in these early stages. The sequel makes a number of changes to the Warzone formula, but the need for a top-tier loadout in the endgame is as strong as ever.

But with so many guns in multiple different classes, it can be tough to find the ideal setup that will make you comepetive on Al Mazrah.

Luckily, CoD expert WhosImmortal has found the weapon he thinks is going to dominate Warzone 2 Season 1, and has provided all the attachments needed to make it a monster.

In his November 22 video, WhosImmortal revealed that he had been testing out all of Warzone 2’s many weapons, and the RPK came out on top. He claimed the LMG is “the single most dominant weapon” that Warzone 2 has to offer.

“The RPK is the gun that hands-down stands out the most to me,” he explained in his video. “We’re talking great damage over range against base health, two plates and three plates – this thing’s going to fry.”

He also praised the RPK’s damage per mag, thanks to the extra capacity offered by LMGs, and said the weapon is “very low recoil” compared to other meta options. Warzone 2’s guns come with far more recoil than in Warzone 2, so the RPK is ideal for making sure you’re landing your shots at long range.

Check out WhosImmortal’s best RPK loadout in Warzone 2 below:

WhosImmortal’s best RPK loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Optic: Schlager 3.4X

While this loadout will make the RPK extremely effective in Warzone 2, WhosImmortal recommended tuning each attachment to squeeze even more performance out of it. He adjusted the Schlager 3.4X for better ADS speed, and made it sit as far away from his eye line as possible to help with visual recoil.

Next, he tuned the 7.62 High Velocity rounds for maximum range and velocity, before tweaking the Lockgrip Precision-40 for a faster walking speed and better ADS speed. He also made changes to the Polarfire-S to max out recoil smoothness, making the RPK a breeze to use.

Last up, WhosImmortal tuned the TAC 597 Barrel to give the RPK the best possible range and recoil steadiness, transforming it into a “powerhouse” at mid to long range.

So, if you're looking for an easy-to-use weapon to give you the edge in Warzone 2 Season 1, consider running the RPK in your next match.

