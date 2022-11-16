All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 update

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 update added a long laundry list of weapon balancing. Here’s a breakdown of every nerf and buff included.

After just under a month of leaving up and testing every gun in Modern Warfare 2, the game’s meta is beginning to slowly take shape.

The Kastov-74u, M4, and SP-R 208 emerged as early front runners for best weapon, but the jury is still out. We took a crack at ranking MW2’s best weapons and provided a loadout for each gun. The meta will continue to evolve, especially as players discover what weapons work best in Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s first major weapon-balancing patch nerfed the game’s top weapons while giving some much-needed boosts to other forgotten guns.

Activision Blizzard Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 update made wide-sweeping changes to weapon balancing.

Most significant weapon buffs and nerfs

One of the most significant changes made is an increase in long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles SMGs, and LMGs.

The Kastov-74u, M4, STB 556, and SP-R 208 all received much-needed nerfs but nothing that will completely take them out of the game’s meta.

Players should have less to fear when going up against a Kastov-74u or STB 556 in close-quarters combat.

While the FSS Hurricane, PDSW 528, and M16 received buffs to help bring them in line with other offerings. The M16 got a massive overhaul to its rate of fire, ADS movement speed, strafing speed, and recoil reduction.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 buffs and nerfs

Here is the full list of MW2 Season 1 buffs and nerfs.

» Assault Rifles «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

» Battle Rifles «

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

» Handguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

» Light Machine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

» Shotguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

» Submachine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments 1mW Artemis Laser 1mW Quick Fire Laser Accu-Shot 5mW Laser VLK LZR 7mW 7mW Canted Laser Schlager ULO-66 Laser



VEL 46

Damage range increase

» Sniper Rifles «

Signal .50