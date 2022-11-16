All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 1 update

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 update added a long laundry list of weapon balancing. Here’s a breakdown of every nerf and buff included.
After just under a month of leaving up and testing every gun in Modern Warfare 2, the game’s meta is beginning to slowly take shape.
The Kastov-74u, M4, and SP-R 208 emerged as early front runners for best weapon, but the jury is still out. We took a crack at ranking MW2’s best weapons and provided a loadout for each gun. The meta will continue to evolve, especially as players discover what weapons work best in Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s first major weapon-balancing patch nerfed the game’s top weapons while giving some much-needed boosts to other forgotten guns.
Most significant weapon buffs and nerfs
One of the most significant changes made is an increase in long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles SMGs, and LMGs.
The Kastov-74u, M4, STB 556, and SP-R 208 all received much-needed nerfs but nothing that will completely take them out of the game’s meta.
Players should have less to fear when going up against a Kastov-74u or STB 556 in close-quarters combat.
While the FSS Hurricane, PDSW 528, and M16 received buffs to help bring them in line with other offerings. The M16 got a massive overhaul to its rate of fire, ADS movement speed, strafing speed, and recoil reduction.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 buffs and nerfs
Here is the full list of MW2 Season 1 buffs and nerfs.
» Assault Rifles «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS speed increase
- Improved ironsight ADS sight picture
Kastov-74u
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
M4
- Hip spread reduction
M16
- Rate of fire increase
- Hip spread reduction
- Recoil recenter speed increase
- Shot grouping improvement
- Increase ADS movement speed
- Increase strafing movement speed
- Semi auto recoil reduction
- Semi auto damage reduction
STB 556
- Close range damage reduction
- Reduced sprint to fire speed
» Battle Rifles «
FTac Recon
- ADS speed improvement
- 5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement
- Increased flinch caused by bullets
- Hip spread decrease
SO-14
- Increased hip fire when full auto
» Handguns «
- Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns
» Light Machine Guns «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns
» Marksman Rifles «
Lockwood 300
- Damage range reduction
SA-B 50
- Minor increase to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Large increase to flinch when hit
» Shotguns «
- Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Close range damage increase
- Hip spread increase
» Submachine Guns «
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns
FFS Hurricane
- ADS move speed increase
- Increased headshot damage
- Increased far damage range
Minibak
- Movement speed decrease
- Damage range decrease
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
PDSW 528
- Movement speed increase
- Damage range increase
- ADS speed increase
- Hip spread decrease
- Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
- Damage range increase
» Sniper Rifles «
Signal .50
- Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:
- 21.5″ Fluted Fifty
- 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7