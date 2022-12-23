Warzone 2 expert reveals “unmatched” long-range LMG loadout

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

It’s easy to get dragged into a long-range fight in Warzone 2, and CoD expert WhosImmortal has shown off a loadout with “unmatched power” that’s perfect for picking off foes at a distance.

Every Warzone 2 match is completely different from the last, with the new split circles and AI Strongholds consistently throwing players into unique situations. Luckily, the battle royale sequel has a diverse lineup of weapons to help you survive.

While fast-firing SMGs are ideal for close-quarters combat, it’s essential to run a weapon to take out enemies from across the sprawling Al Mazrah desert.

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has revealed what he believes is the most powerful long-range weapon in the game, and shared the ideal build.

Article continues after ad

In his December 22 video, WhosImmortal was breaking down the best meta loadouts at a distance, and he claimed that RAAL MG is “arguably the strongest long-range gun in the game.”

He acknowledged that, as an LMG, it does come with bouncy recoil that can take time to become accustomed to, but the CoD YouTuber urged players to learn the recoil pattern as the RAAL MG can dominate Warzone 2 matches.

“Its power is unmatched, this thing’s TTK over range is unreal,” he explained. “It’s going to absolutely melt through players when you’re landing your shots. Learn that recoil pattern, get the overall feel of the weapon down, and you are going to reap the rewards because this thing is a beast.

Article continues after ad

Check out WhosImmortal’s RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2 below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

WhosImmortal’s “unmatched” RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 26.5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel

26.5″ Demo Field Pro Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

WhosImmortal’s RAAL MG loadout is built around keeping laser accurate with minimum recoil. It’s still going to be slightly bouncier than an Assault Rifle, but it more than makes up for it with great horizontal stability and an “absurd” TTK even over long distances.

It also has the added benefit of a large ammo capacity, meaning it can chew through entire squads before you even have to think about reloading.

The YouTuber recommended bringing a close-range SMG along to make up for the RAAL’s poor mobility, but this LMG can dish out huge damage if a rival squad dare to take you on.

Article continues after ad

For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?