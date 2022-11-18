Best Raal MG Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The Raal MG is an LMG in Warzone 2 with a devastating TTK, making it perfect for beaming enemies at long range if you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout.

Due to the size of Al Mazrah, long-range weapons in Warzone 2 are absolutely essential if you want to rack up kills and maximize your chances of picking up a victory.

While rushing aggressively toward an opponent to force a close-quarter skirmish is a viable option, taking them down from afar is a lot less risky.

Although there are plenty of ARs that thrive from a distance, it’s important not to sleep on LMGs, especially the Raal MG.

Article continues after ad

This bulky weapon may lack mobility, but it certainly makes up for it in raw firepower and will make short of any foes in its path with a meta loadout.

Contents

Best Raal MG Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino

21″ EXF Rhino Optic: VLK 4.0

VLK 4.0 Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

For starters, you’ll want to equip the FTAC Reaper and the 21″ EXF Rhino as these significantly increase the Raal MG’s bullets velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and overall damage output. Not only that, the muzzle as an added bonus suppresses the weapon, which is key in Warzone 2.

Following this, make sure to utilize the SA Side Grip and Stip-40 Grip as these increase stability, aim walking steadiness, and decrease kickback overall. This is absolutely essential for the Raal MG as the gun can be difficult to control. However, with these attachments, the LMG becomes a laser beam at long range, and with enough practice, you’ll be making short work of your foes.

Article continues after ad

Finally round off the loadout with the VLK 4.0 optic for a sight that thrives from afar and will allow you to lock onto targets, especially if you’re posted up in a power position.

Activison The Raal LMG is a bulky LMG that deals huge damage in Warzone 2.

Best Raal MG Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

The Raal MG may tear opponents down at long range, but it lacks the mobility to deal with foes who push you aggressively and force close-quarter gunfights. That’s exactly why the Weapon Specialist perk package is so important, as it gives you access to Overkill. Having a second primary means you can run a meta SMG like the Fennec 45, Lachmann Sub, or Minibak, giving you an extremely versatile loadout.

Article continues after ad

Not only that this bundle gives you Strong Arm which allows you to be more precise with your throwables and launch them further. As well as this, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy field upgrades, killstreaks, or equipment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

As for equipment, we recommend a classic Grenade for flushing enemies out of cover and a Flash Grenade for aggressive pushes.

How to unlock the Raal MG in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the Raal MG in Warzone 2, you’ll need to reach rank 25 overall which shouldn’t take you too long.

Article continues after ad

Alternative to the Raal MG Warzone 2 loadout

If the Raal MG is a little too bulky and doesn’t fit your style of play, consider checking out the TAQ-56, otherwise known as the Scar.

This AR also deletes foes from a distance but offers a lot more maneuverability and luckily, we’ve got a meta loadout for the weapon right here.

That’s all for our Raal MG loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?