Warzone 2 expert reveals “best AR” to use in Season 3

Warzone 2 content creator and expert Metaphor has revealed his STB 556 loadout which he believes is the “best AR” to use in Season 3.

The Season 3 update for Warzone 2 saw the battle royale game undergo a notable meta shift. Previously favored guns like the ISO Hemlock and Chimera have become less popular with others taking their place.

Following the update the Warzone 2 community has been trying to figure out what the new meta is with several popular weapons being trialed.

The Kastov 762, Cronen Squall, and M4 have all seen considerable playtime but Metaphor has concluded that the best assault rifle is something entirely different.

Metaphor’s STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

Speaking on the loadout Metaphor described his STB 556 as being “incredibly easy to use,” and capable of “dealing a lot of damage.”

Metaphor’s STB 556 loadout focuses on reducing recoil whilst improving the gun’s damage range and bullet velocity. The attachments used help make the STB 556 equally strong when used at both close range and from afar.

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620

24.4″ Bruen S-620 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 42 Round Mag

According to WZ Ranked, the STB 556 is the ninth most popular gun in Warzone 2 with a 2.8% usage rate. That places it just above the M4 as the third most used assault rifle.

Based on the real world Steyr AUG A3, the STB 556 is a highly versatile assault rifle that offers great handling and mobility plus low recoil. A combination that favors a battle royale game like Warzone 2 where flexible weapons that work well in a wide range of situations often run the meta.

For an alternative set up consider checking out our Best STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 guide.