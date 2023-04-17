ISO Hemlock dethroned as Warzone 2’s most used gun after Season 3 nerf

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle is no longer the most used gun in Warzone 2 with the Season 3 nerfs causing it to fall out of favor.

Throughout Season 2 the ISO Hemlock established itself as the best primary weapon in Warzone 2. Its low recoil coupled with an impressive time to kill made it a strong choice for both medium and long-range engagements.

There were other guns that had comparable accuracy such as the Sakin MG38 and M13B but these either handled slower than the Hemlock or dealt less damage.

However, the ISO Hemlock got hit with two nerfs in MW2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 patch. These nerfs saw the Hemlock’s damage decreased across all ranges and its lower torso damage multiplier reduced.

Warzone 2 players move to Kastov 762 after ISO Hemlock nerf

As a result, the ISO Hemlock has been replaced by the Kastov 762 as the most used gun in Warzone 2, as seen in WZRanked’s stats for weapon usage. Call of Duty’s rendition of the real-world APC556 was comfortably Warzone 2’s most-used primary weapon in Season 3 but has now dropped down to ninth.

Taking its place as king of Warzone 2 is the Kastov 762 assault rifle. Based on the AK103, the Kastov 762 is a hard-hitting rifle that has been pretty viable since launch.

However, nerfs to its main competitors has allowed the 762 to become the most used gun with a 26.3% pick rate.

WZ Ranked The ISO Hemlock has dropped over 15% in popularity since Season 3 started.

Continuing down the list, the Vaznev-9K remains as popular as ever with a 13.7% pick rate. Both new guns have also proven popular with the FJX Imperium having an 8.9% pick rate and the Cronen Squall being used by 7.9% of players.

The other guns that have overtaken the ISO Hemlock following its nerf in Warzone 2 Season 3 are the Raal MG, Victus XMR, Lachmann Sub, and STB 556.

These rankings are by no means final as Season 3 only began on April 12. As the season continues streamers and players alike are expected to figure out what’s best on the current patch establishing a new meta.