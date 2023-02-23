Warzone 2 expert claims Kastov 762 still has dominant TTK despite nerfs

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal claims that the Kastov 762 still dominates Season Two’s TTKs, despite the supposedly significant nerf it received from the devs with the new season’s update.

Time-to-kill (TTK) stats are one of the best ways for players of any FPS to quickly and accurately determine which weapons are the strongest performing, even if it’s an imperfect metric.

Regardless, it’s emerged as a reliable and trusted method to work out the most meta weapons in Warzone 2. That, alongside the buffs and nerfs of the most recent update, give us a great idea of which guns players should drop in with.

However, the two are sometimes contradictory, as WhosImmortal revealed in a February 22 YouTube video.

Kastov 762 still best Warzone 2 AR despite Season Two nerfs

In the Season Two update, the Kastov 762 AR was supposedly nerfed heavily. It received a “small damage reduction” and “additional long-range fall-off damage”. Its TTK, though, seems largely unchanged.

Immortal stacked up every AR in the game, including the supposedly buffed M13B, and the TTK of the Kastov remains some way in front at almost every single range.

“Despite the nerf, none of that still competes with the Kastov 762,” he said. “Close-range, it’s still the best. Mid-range, it still ends up having the best range… Over range it’s basically equal with the Hemlock.

“Curiously enough the buffed M13 didn’t actually get significantly better… and the Kastov 762, when it comes to just the [assault] rifle category, is actually the best long-range TTK option.”

Timestamp: 4:00

The creator also outlined his go-to Kastov 762 which, unsurprisingly, is geared towards killing as quickly as possible at those medium and longer ranges.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

You’ll need an SMG like the Lachmann Sub or Fennec in your back pocket but, with this in your primary slot, you’ll be well covered for any gunfight at a bit of distance.