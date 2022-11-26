Warzone 2.0 players demand Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG feature to fix game crashes

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2.0 players have called on Infinity Ward to add a simple PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege feature to stop game crashes and internet issues punishing players.

Warzone 2.0 dropped back on November 16, meaning players have now had ample time to figure out the tweaks and changes they want to see Infinity Ward implement in the near future.

From learnable weapon recoil patterns to snipers that can one-hit opponents, there are a fair few aspects of the sequel BR that CoD fans want altering. Another has surfaced in the community, as issues with game crashing and connectivity continue.

Specifically, players have called on Infinity Ward to emulate a simple feature from rival shooters and BRs, like Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG, that allows players to reconnect to the match they were previously in if they disconnect.

Warzone 2 players ask for Rainbox Six Seige style ‘reconnect’ feature

The topic was broached by one player on the game’s subreddit, who said: “I really wish they would add a reconnect feature if your game crashes.

Played some DMZ and Warzone last night and we both were experiencing crashes… In PUBG you were able to rejoin the match after a crash, be really nice if you could do this in CoD considering how frequent crashes can happen.”

It joins other posts in a similar vein, with players stating that game crashing makes such a feature even more important.

Another player, in a slightly earlier post, said: “If you can’t fix crash, at least give us the ability to reconnect in DMZ. This is the sixth time I lost maxed out loot due to it.”

A third commented: “Come on bro PUBG released in 2017 and had it since the start and you can’t even implement it after almost 2.5 years of development of Warzone 1? This is not combining well with the crashes people are experiencing, especially in DMZ.”

Right now, Infinity Ward has not offered a comment on whether Warzone 2.0 or its DMZ mode will receive such a feature, but the clamor for it from the player base is obvious.

There is scope for it to come in the future, especially given the lengthier life cycle we expect from Warzone 2.0.