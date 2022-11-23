Warzone 2 players warn of crashing and freezing bugs in airport area

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players warn others of the crashing and freezing errors that plague the game’s airport area.

Warzone 2.0 hit the ground running last week, allowing Call of Duty players to drop into a brand-new map. The release brought with it a host of previously unseen content offerings, including the increasingly popular DMZ mode.

However, the free-to-play shooter has also experienced some growing pains, chief among them being lagging and freezing issues.

Thus far, it seems one area of the map, in particular, has let players down the most with respect to Warzone 2’s performance.

Beware of crashing problems in Warzone 2’s Al Malik Airport

At least two separate threads on Reddit have pointed out freezing issues at the Al Malik Airport area in Warzone 2. Redditor edocean shared details about the bug on November 22, noting that three separate visits to the locale on Xbox resulted in their “game freeze[ing], then crash[ing] completely after 20 seconds.”

Another person, Lma0-Zedong, reported encountering similar issues earlier today, November 23. According to this Redditor, though, the problem seems specific to an area in the airport’s top-right corner.

PlayStation and Xbox users in both threads say they’ve stumbled across the same exact problem. And a few people claimed the lag can become especially egregious in the DMZ mode. “Whenever I start there in DMZ, it’s barely usable,” one person replied to the second post.

Others have said the latest patch seemed to fix this particular Warzone 2 crashing issue for them, yet other recent responses suggest those who explore the airport may still encounter hiccups here and there.

Hopefully, these errors get resolved sooner rather than later, especially as new people continue to join the experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.