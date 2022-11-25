Warzone 2 players frustrated as expert proves guns have ‘inconsistent’ recoil patterns

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 players have been left scratching their heads after in-depth analysis of recoil patterns revealed they are completely random, explaining why gunfights feel so inconsistent in the battle royale.

Warzone 2.0 has finally had some time amongst its player base, and fans of the CoD battle royale are eagerly working out the most viable and meta weapons.

Naturally, one thing players take into account when trying out new weapons is recoil, with less kick and easy-to-control guns naturally desirable to maximize accuracy.

However, where guns in recent CoD titles have had learnable recoil patterns — meaning the weapon kicks in the same manner every time (albeit changed to some degree by attachments) — Warzone 2.0 weapons appear to have far more random recoil patterns.

Warzone 2.0 recoil patterns are completely random

An investigation conducted by Warzone_Loadout on Twitter revealed that four magazines fired by the same gun with the same attachments and attachment tuning settings produced four entirely different recoil patterns.

“This is why long-range fights don’t seem consistent in Warzone 2,” they explained. “Same gun, same attachments, same tuning (max recoil stabilization), same place. 4 different mags and different patterns every time.”

The findings were also corroborated by Warzone expert and YouTuber TrueGameData, who stated that his own investigations into recoil have found the same.

“Correct,” he said. “Recoil is very random this time. It will be hard to know what to use until we get all the real numbers… And I think maybe a big reason I’m very frustrated with the game. I feel like I can no longer master a weapon, learn its recoil and get good with it.”

The revelations sparked confusion and frustration among players, many of whom stated that part of investing time in a game and specific weapons is to improve. That’s incredibly difficult if recoil patterns change every magazine.

One argued: “Luck should not be deciding gun fights.” Another said “I’d love to have a set recoil pattern that I can memorize.”

However, some defended the mechanic, saying it reflects real-life human error and incorporating a degree of randomness into gunfights levels the playing field somewhat.

We’re sure more will be said on Warzone 2.0 weapons and recoil in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for more details.

