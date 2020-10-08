How to watch Vikkstar & CDL's $210K Warzone showdown: streams, schedule - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn and the Call of Duty League have teamed up to host the biggest Warzone tournament yet, with top streamers squaring off to earn their share of a $210,000 prize pool. Here’s how you can catch the action.

Warzone has attracted many of the top content creators since its launch on March 10, and there has been plenty of online tournaments with the biggest names battling it out.

Advertisement

With some of these tournaments organized by the likes of NICKMERCS, Teep, Swagg, and more, it was revealed that yet another content creator would be giving CoD personalities a chance to compete.

What is Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown?

Sidemen member Vikkstar is the latest player to set up his own tournament, announcing the launch of Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown series on August 22.

Advertisement

He also revealed that he would be partnering up with Call of Duty and the CoD League to make it the biggest Warzone tournament event yet, with $210,000 in prizing up for grabs.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown will feature nine weeks of action overall, concluding with a Grand Final Showdown for all the bragging rights.

Excited to announce the launch of Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown! I've partnered up with @CallOfDutyUK & @CODLeague to create a $210,000 prize pool! The BIGGEST Warzone has ever seen! If you're a streamer interested in filling a captain slot, please let me know!#CoDPartner pic.twitter.com/W3Hym3hTM7 — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) August 20, 2020

How to watch Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown

Some of the biggest names such as NICKMERCS, Tfue, and TimTheTatman will be streaming their gameplay on their channels, and we’ve embedded some of them below so you can catch all the action. For Week 5, that includes HusKerrs, Swagg, and Symfuhny.

Advertisement

The fourth week of action kicks off on Wednesday, September 16.

HusKerrs

Swagg

Advertisement

Symfuhny

Who’s competing in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown?

Some of the biggest names in streaming are competing in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown, including Dr Disrespect, HusKerrs, FaZe Swagg, and more.

Advertisement

And it all started with some blockbuster matchups set in the first rounds, with Dr Disrespect and Tfue facing off, while Nadeshot and newly confirmed partner Crimsix went head-to-head with another ex-OpTic Gaming member in Merk. You can take a look at the first-round of the winner’s bracket for Week 4 below.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 1 Recap

16 duos kicked off the first week of Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown. As the biggest Call of Duty battle royale event to date, everyone was pushing the pace and trying to get through to the finals. Some teams were competing together for the first time, like TimTheTatman and Tommey, though others were veteran duos. Many of which have topped the pack at one point or another in earlier Warzone events.

One of the most successful competitors in Verdansk, Symfuhny teamed with FaZe Bloo for Vikkstar’s tournament and the duo started with a bang. They cruised through the likes of FaZe Blaze, Tfue, and more in order to gain a spot in the semifinal series. It’s here that they matched up against NICKMERCS and ImNio. They lost this first series but quickly rebounded in the lower bracket to line up a rematch in the grand final.

Symfuhny’s duo took an early lead and were able to close the show after a total bracket reset. NICKMERCS and ImNio encountered multiple groups of hackers throughout their run in the grand finals, even through to their very last gunfight in the final map. Ultimately, Symfuhny and FaZe Bloo are the first duo advancing to the Grand Final Showdown in week nine.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 1 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Symfuhny & Bloo $12,000 2nd NICKMERCS & ImNio $6,000 3rd Low4n & TeLo $2,000 4th TimTheTatman & Tommey – Top 6 Velox & Pow3rTV – Top 6 Vikkstar123 & Rated – Top 8 FaZe Blaze & Warsz – Top 8 Swagg & Dashy –

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 2 Recap

Second week, same results: FaZe Bloo and Symfuhny went back to back to earn another smooth $12,000 from the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown. The two have already gotten a feel for playing together and that proved an excellent difference-maker, as they popped off and never dropped into the Losers Bracket on their quest to the $12k.

BACK TO BACK VIKKSTAR $20K CHAMPS W/ @Symfuhny !!! — FaZe Bloo (@FaZeBloo) September 4, 2020

When asked who their toughest opponent was, Bloo two high-profile duos they came across: “I’d say Tfue and Wuskin, but at the same time MuTeX and Apex really gave us a run for our money.

He then elaborated that the tournament championship would have been a lot harder to come by if they had failed to come back from an eight-kill deficit against MuTeX’s team, because it would have pit them against Vikkstar and Aydan in the Losers Final, a pair which he described succinctly: “That team is nuts.”

Ultimately, Bloo and Symfuhny’s road the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown glory continues to be paved, as the team’s consecutive wins make them the most dangerous duo around.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 2 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Symfuhny & Bloo $12,000 2nd FaZe Apex & MuTeX $6,000 3rd Vikkstar123 & Aydan $2,000 4th Tfue & Wuskin – Top 6 HusKerrs & UnRational – Top 6 Scump & Envoy – Top 8 Soki & Flexz – Top 8 P4wnyhof & gagod –

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 3 Recap

A new champion duo is in town. This time, it’s Vikkstar’s longstanding teammate, Warsz, with a new teammate, Dreamzlv, taking home all of the honor and a combined $12,000.

7 fucking years, 7 FUCKING YEARS I've waited for this and let me tell you now there is no feeling like it in the world! 2v2 champs in the @Vikkstar123 Tournment with the man @WarsZ! Clutch all day and it's one for the memory books!!!!!! — Brandon clist (@Dreamzlv) September 11, 2020

And what an honor it was, particularly for Dreamzlv, who took to Twitter after the massive win to celebrate. As he explained, “there is no feeling like it in the world,” and we’re inclined to believe him.

The duo had one of the most dominant Warzone tournament runs in recent history, going undefeated, avoiding the Losers Bracket, and taking down a duo of the tournament host, Vikkstar, and the greatest Call of Duty professional ever, Crimsix, to win it all.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 3 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Warsz & Dreamzlv $12,000 2nd Vikkstar123 & Crimsix $6,000 3rd Stonemountain64 & Aculite $2,000 4th Swagg & Testy – Top 6 Jukeyz & exzachtt – Top 6 DrDisrespect & Zlaner – Top 8 FormaL & Envoy – Top 8 Tfue & Wuskin –

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 4 Recap

Another week, another new champion crowned in Vikkstar’s Warzone showdown. Having only cracked into the Top 6 once before, this marked the first time HusKerrs pushed into the final rounds of the tournament. However, it certainly didn’t come without adversity. His duo was knocked into the lower bracket after just one round of action thanks to heroics by Symfuhny and Bloo.

It’s here that they rebounded and went on an absolute tear. Five series wins in a row is what they needed, and that’s exactly what they managed to accomplish to book a spot in the grand finals. Taking down the likes of TeePee’s duo along with Vikkstar’s team as well.

Week 4 $210k Vikkstar Series CHAMPS w/ the absolute goat @AverageJoeWo 💰💰💰 — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) September 17, 2020

The final match of the day saw HusKerrs and AverageJoeWo up against Sackzi and Berdydraft who had survived through the upper bracket. Ultimately, the latest member of NRG and his partner were able to get the job done as HusKerrs and AverageJoeWo closed out the victory in week four.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 4 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo $12,000 2nd Sackzi & Berdydraft $6,000 3rd Wuskin & Rated $2,000 4th Merk & Maven – Top 6 Symfuhny & Bloo – Top 6 TeePee & BobbyPoffGaming – Top 8 Scump & Envoy – Top 8 Swagg & Testy –

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 5 Recap

Week five may have been the most unpredictable week yet. With the ridiculous duo of Nadeshot and Dashy falling out in the first round of the lower bracket, anything was possible. While many expected teams pushed through the opening matchups, one particular pair made it further than ever before.

Call of Duty League casters Merk and Maven are typically involved in Warzone events while on the desk. Analyzing the big events and keeping thousands of viewers entertained all the while. However, in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown, they’ve been entering each week as active competitors. After a Top Four finish last week, they truly found their form this time around and cruised through the upper bracket undefeated.

Read more: How to change your Activision account password to stop Warzone hacks

They knocked out former event winners in Symfuhny and Bloo, along with Jukeyz and UnRational to name a few. They even bested the host Vikkstar and his partner Rated in the semifinals. After rebounding in the lower bracket though, they lined up a rematch and ultimately flipped the results. Vikkstar was able to close out his first winning week in his own event, getting revenge on Merk and Maven.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 5 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Vikkstar & Rated $12,000 2nd Merk & Maven $6,000 3rd HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo $2,000 4th DrDisrespect & ZLaner – Top 6 Stonemountain645 & KingRichard – Top 6 Symfuhny & Bloo – Top 8 Jukeyz & UnRational – Top 8 FaZe Apex & Mutex –

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 6 Recap

We’re beyond the halfway point in Vikkstar’s massive Warzone competition, with just a few weeks to go before the grand finale. That means every team is taking things up a notch in order to make the top of the bracket and qualify for the big tournament at the very end. Week 6 proved to be one of the most intense weeks yet as a result.

Despite winning last week’s tournament, Vikkstar himself along with frequent duo Rated, could not have dropped out quicker. They lost to Crowder and exzachtt in round one before falling to Team Summertime’s Blake and Jorge in the lower bracket. Meanwhile, the likes of Nadeshot, Scump, and Envoy all found their runs come to an abrupt end without winning a map as well.

Although they were knocked down early, it was DrDisrespect and ZLaner who went on a phenomenal lower bracket run this week. They won five matchups in a row before ultimately crumbling against TeePee and UnRational in the lower bracket finals. The grand final was therefore set between them and Week 3 winners HusKerrs and AverageJoeWo. Ultimately, the former champions proved too strong this time around, closing the show with two dominant maps.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 6 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo $12,000 2nd TeePee & UnRational $6,000 3rd DrDisrespect & ZLaner $2,000 4th Tommey & Wizini – Top 6 Soki & Flexz – Top 6 Legiqn & GangstazSalute – Top 8 Merk & Maven – Top 8 Crimsix & FeLo –

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 7 Recap

A number of new duos made a name for themselves this week. While controversy around K/D caps was the talk of the town, up and comers took the opportunity to make their mark. From Izak and Leh to BennyCentral and DooM Fifakill, tons of fresh names cracked into the top of the pack this week. Even the likes of Pamaj & Skyz burst into the Top 10 for the first time ever. It was a week full of upsets and surprising results.

Among the surprises, Nadeshot also had his best showing this week alongside Rated. Together, the duo found themselves in the upper bracket finals after three consecutive wins against elite competition. It came down to the wire in the final round of the day as they squared off against Aydan and MikeRevolt.

Ultimately, the first series led to a bracket reset after a few close rounds. It was during the second Grand Final series that disaster struck. In the middle of a match, with 4 kills already to his name, Nadeshot’s PC crashed. From that point on, they weren’t quite able to regain. Aydan and MikeRevolt ran away with the victory and took home the first-place prize.

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Week 7 Results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Aydan & MikeRevolt $12,000 2nd Nadeshot & Rated $6,000 3rd Pamaj & Skyz $2,000 4th Dr Disrespect & ZLaner – Top 6 Leh & Izak – Top 6 BennyCentral & DooM Fifakill – Top 8 Vikkstar & WarsZ – Top 8 Priestah & Censor –

What is the format and prize pool for Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown?

Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown is a nine-week tournament, featuring double-elimination brackets.

The first eight weeks will be “Qualifier Weeks”, with the “Grand Final Showdown” taking place on the ninth and final week. Each week, one team will run the gauntlet and be declared the winner of the qualifier, booking their place in the grand finals. Once all eight slots have been filled, they will join Vikkstar for the Showdown, a final double-elimination tournament with $30,000 up for grabs.

There’s some serious prize money to be made during qualifiers too though, and the team that wins the whole thing is guaranteed $42,000. You can view the prize pool breakdown below.

Qualifier Prize Pool

Place Prize 1st $12,000 2nd $6,000 3rd $2,000

Grand Final Showdown Prize Pool