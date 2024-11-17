VCT Game Changers 2024 shatters record for most-viewed women’s Valorant event

Valorant has one of the most successful women’s esports circuits out there, and they’ve just broken their own record for highest peak viewership with 453k concurrent viewers during the Game Changers 2024 final.

For reference, the 2023 Game Changer grand final had 293k, making this a more than 50% increase year-over-year and a massive win for the Game Changers league.

It’s notoriously difficult for leagues centered around women and other marginalized genders to get a foothold in the esports space, with very few having enough staying power to stay alive in the long-term and garner enough sponsors to stay afloat.

And, while some strides have been made from teams picking up female players for their rosters across several different esports, it’s a rarity.

Game Changers has, ironically enough, changed the game for women’s esports and created a space where women can thrive and become superstars. It’s at the point where the top competitors in the league have fans begging them to get into the tier 1 leagues.

Despite the discrimination against women and other marginalized genders in the space, there’s no rule against them getting into the VCT proper. Hell, Potter, one of the most successful coaches in Valorant history, has really set the bar for what it means to be a good Valorant coach. Her run with EG in 2023 was historic.

But, surprisingly enough, Valorant Game Changers isn’t the biggest women’s league in esports if we’re talking in terms of peak viewership, not by a longshot.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2023 peaked at over 1.3 million concurrent viewers, almost 3 times as much as the 2024 Game Changers record-setting grand final.

Currently, the overall record for Valorant events is Masters Madrid 2024 with over 1.6 million concurrent viewers..

Regardless, 453k concurrent viewers is nothing to scoff at, especially considering how much growth the league has seen in such a short time.

All stats aggregated from Esports Charts