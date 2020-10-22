Warzone dev reveals fix for missing Trick or Treat rewards bug - Dexerto

One of Warzone’s lead developers has responded to the frustrating Trick or Treat rewards bug during the Haunting of Verdansk event, with players not getting the Pumpkin Punisher Grau blueprint after completing all the challenges.

The Haunting of Verdansk is the special Halloween event in Warzone, with lots of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

This includes new Operator packs, including skins from horror films Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as the new Zombie Royale game mode and, of course, the Trick or Treat Rewards.

By searching chests in 16 different locations, players can earn all manner of items from calling cards and emblems to the awesome Cleaver melee blueprint. As a result of unlocking all 16, you’re supposed to get the Grau blueprint weapon, Pumpkin Punisher — but for some people, this isn’t happening.

A number of players have reported that even after completing all 16 Trick or Treat challenges and unlocking all the rewards, the Pumpkin Punisher remains locked and isn’t added to their Armory.

One player reported the issue to Joe Cecot, the Co-Design Director of Multiplayer at developer Infinity Ward, and he suggested that the likely issue is the UI thinks players have everything, but they’re actually missing one of the rewards.

To fix this, Cecot offered a workaround, though it might not be particularly fun: he advises players to hit all the locations again and the gun will likely be unlocked, to make sure the game properly registers the completion of every single challenge. He also says that it’s “most likely the location that is still not registered will give candy out of the box.”

So if you hit all the locations again you'll most likely get the gun. It's missing one of them. Most likely the location that is still not registered will give candy out of the box. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) October 22, 2020

Of course, this will be slightly frustrating for players who have not yet unlocked the Pumpkin Punisher, despite having completed all of the relevant tasks.

Cecot did add that in the long run, they’ll “most likely fix people in this state,” though it’s unclear when that could happen, or even if at all.