Vanguard’s OP “two-shot” BAR loadout is dominating lobbies

The BAR is a slower and more methodical Assault Rifle in CoD Vanguard and can be absolutely devastating. That has proved to be the case thanks to a new loadout that seems to bring out its slaying potential.

Sledgehammer Games’ Vanguard has a great set of weapons that each offer something a little bit different from gun to gun. Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 has freshened things up a bit more by introducing new guns — the M1916 and the Nikita AVT.

Many of the game’s existing guns are still more than viable though, with some being more powerful than others. In this instance, the BAR Assault Rifle is actually a monster of a gun that can become even more devastating thanks to this “two-shot” loadout.

“Two-shot” BAR loadout in CoD Vanguard

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC 27″2B

CGC 27″2B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 30 Round Mag

.50 BMG 30 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Thanks to ItsxPoseidon on the CoD Vanguard official Reddit, a new way of utilizing the BAR to its fullest has been discovered.

A few common attachments are found here such as the clean Slate Reflector and M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel, but it’s in other areas where this unstoppable BAR loadout truly comes to the fore.

.50 BMG 30 Round Mags are quite frankly obscene for an AR and it’s no wonder the BAR can eliminate opponent’s so quickly. The MX Silencer and CGC 27″ 2B are also instrumental in raising the BAR’s recoil and accuracy to ensure those howitzer-sized bullets are landing, all two of them needed.

As ItsxPoseidon commented: “Even if it was a 3 shot [loadout] it would still be S-tier imo.”

As with all guns that are left untouched for a long time, the devs will surely cotton on to the gun’s stats and may decide to address its status in future seasons of the game.

So you might wanna rock this setup before you miss out!