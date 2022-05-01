When is Warzone Pacific Season 4? Season 3 end date, Caldera changes, Rebirth Island, more

Warzone Season 3 may have only just dropped, but fans of the CoD battle royale are already wondering what to expect with Season 4. We’ve got you covered as we run through when that will be, and what changes to expect to Caldera, Rebirth Island and Vanguard.

Warzone’s third season of the Vanguard era dropped on April 27, shaking up the game’s weapon meta and making adjustments to plenty of POIs on Caldera. We’ve not got a Dig Site to explore, as well as reworked areas at Peak and Shipwreck.

There is much to look forward to in Season 3 as well, most notably a Godzilla versus Kong event that will be sure to bring some Titan heavyweight destruction to Warzone’s environments.

After that, though, there will be a Season 4. But when will it come and what will it bring?

When is Warzone Season 4? Season 3 end date

On the start of new seasons, Activision do not give a firm date for when the following season will begin. However, using the Season 3 battle pass gives us a date for when that will end and Season 4 will begin.

Currently, the Season 3 Battle Pass is set to expire on 22 June 2022. We therefore expect Season 4 to begin on or just after that date.

It is worth saying that, because of the prevalence of bugs and glitches in Warzone, some recent seasons have been delayed to allow the devs more time to include fixes in the updates.

Warzone Season 4 content

Right now, there is not a lot known about what Season 4 brings. We do expect major changes to Caldera though, with Raven previously teasing Season 4 to be the “biggest shift in Caldera” that we’ve seen so far.

We can expect a few new weapons too, which will presumably drop with Vanguard Season 4 at the same time.

We will update this page as and when updates are available.