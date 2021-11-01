Vanguard Zombies Dark Aether Entities & Artifacts revealed: Elder God ‘ultimates’

With Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies around the corner, Treaych have revealed the Dark Aether Entities and Artifacts that allow players to wield the power of the Elder Gods.

As the Dark Aether story continues from Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard Zombies is upping the intensity in this game.

With a new focus on objective-based maps like Der Anfang, this year of Zombies is looking to put a fresh spin on a classic game mode.

The team at Treyarch have revealed new powers for players to use in attempts to take down Wolfram Von List and Kortifex the Deathless.

Vanguard Zombies Dark Aether Entities & Artifacts

Vanguard Zombies is truly embracing the dark magic in this game. Instead of specialist weapons that were found in Black Ops 4, this game will have artifacts that players can call upon.

The four Elder Gods you can call to are Saraxis the Shadow, Bellekar the Warlock, Inviktor the Destroyer, and Norticus the Conqueror, each wields an ultimate ability.

Here are the abilities that these entities hold:

Dragon of Saraxis: Spawns an Aethereal explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies who set it off.

Spawns an Aethereal explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies who set it off. Mask of Bellekar: Cloaks you in Dark Aether, masking your presence from enemies for 5 seconds.

Cloaks you in Dark Aether, masking your presence from enemies for 5 seconds. Sword of Inviktor: Sparks a ring of Aethereal flame to boost damage for anyone within its radius for 15 seconds.

Sparks a ring of Aethereal flame to boost damage for anyone within its radius for 15 seconds. Horn of Norticus: Summons a frigid vortex, damaging enemies with the initial blast and slowing those that enter.

Nothing was made official but you will likely need to select which Dark Aether lord you want to use prior to starting a match. Also, it was not exactly revealed how often these will be available but we could look at previous Treyarch Zombies games to get an idea.

In Black Ops 4, players needed to get kills in order to charge up their specialist weapon, and in Cold War, it was the same process to activate a Field Upgrade.

So players can expect to need kills in order to use this dark magic to take down hordes of Zombies. Vanguard is set to release on November 5, and can be pre-loaded on November 2.