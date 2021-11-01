Vanguard Zombies revamped perks revealed: new names, upgrades, system

Call of Duty Vanguard is on the horizon and the Zombies devs have finally revealed their revamped perks from the names, upgrades, and system they’ll follow.
With the release of Vanguard on November 5, players will have access to the Zombies mode that Treyarch is taking control of this year.
The first locale has already been announced as Der Anfang. The map takes place on multiple locations including parts of Shi No Numa and in a Normandy-based Windmill location.
While the game is leaning more toward objective-based gameplay and a supernatural theme, Treyarch announced they have revamped the perks’ names along with the process to upgrade them in each game.
Vanguard Zombies new perks revealed
Vanguard will take a different approach than previous Zombies games. Instead of the normal names like Juggernog and Speed Cola, they have shifted to fit the dark magic theme.
Here is a list of the five perks that are available at launch and a description of each:
- Fiendish Fortitude: Increases health. (Juggernog)
- Diabolical Damage: Increases critical damage. (Deadshot Daquiri)
- Venomous Vigor: Boosts health regeneration speed. (Quick Revive)
- Demonic Frenzy: Boosts reload speed. (Speed Cola)
- Aethereal Haste: Boosts movement speed. (Stamin-Up)
There are still the likes of the five classic perks to the Zombies franchise but each has a new name to fit into the game’s theme.
Vanguard Zombies perk upgrade tiers
While each of these perks in Black Ops Cold War had different tiers, upgrading them will work a bit differently in Vanguard. Each perk has four tiers that can be purchased in-game to give them better stats.
When you buy a perk you automatically get the first tier, however, you must pay Essence to unlock the next tier. Here is a full list of the perk tier upgrades:
- Tier 1: Free with perk activation
- Tier 2: Pay 2,500 Essence
- Tier 3: Pay 5,000 Essence
- Tier 4: Pay 7,500 Essence
In Cold War, once you upgrade a perk it would stay forever in future games but in Vanguard it will reset after each game. So players must do this every time to get the full effect from each perk.
Not all of the tiers have been revealed but they did tease that Fiendish Fortitude would give an additional 100 health at its max tier. We will update you when all the tiers are revealed.
