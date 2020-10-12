 Treyarch responds to game-breaking Black Ops Cold War controller bug - Dexerto
Treyarch responds to game-breaking Black Ops Cold War controller bug

Published: 12/Oct/2020 1:22

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War beta gameplay
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War treyarch

You may have had your controller disconnect randomly while playing the Black Ops Cold War beta. Rest assured, you’re not alone and the developers at Treyarch are fully aware of the game-breaking issue.

The Black Ops Cold War beta went live on Thursday, October 8. If you’ve been grinding throughout the PlayStation 4 period of the test, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered a few problems. After all, that’s the point of a beta. 

From critical network issues to a sliding bug that made players faster than ever, a handful of problems have already been addressed, though one truly “game-breaking” glitch is still weighing the experience down for some. 

If you’re playing with a controller, which the majority of PS4 players are, you need to be cautious of this one. Seemingly at random, your controller can outright switch off and leave you defenseless. 

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Having your controller disconnect could leave you stranded as an easy target.

Regardless of whether your controller is plugged in or wireless, whether it’s fully charged or running low, this bug can strike at any time. When loading into a map, your device can randomly be shut off without warning. 

“As soon as I got to the select class, my controller turned off,” FrostByte2048 said.

From here, there’s no way to turn it back on midway through the game. Even after being “kicked for inactivity,” they couldn’t get the Dualshock back up and running. The only solution “was to reset [the] PS4 by holding the power button.”

It turns out this is quite a common issue as dozens of players chimed in with similar experiences from the beta. We’ve even encountered the problem first-hand here at Dexerto too. However, Treyarch is fully aware and trying to push out a fix as soon as possible.

“Our team is investigating issues like these,” Treyarch dev FoxhoundFPS responded. They even highlighted other instances of the bug, ensuring they’re on top of it.

Comment from discussion Possibly one of the worst bugs in any game I’ve ever come across (NEEDS ATTENTION).

There’s no telling what causes the disconnect, though some players believe it to be map specific. Cartel could be the main culprit, though the problem can still arise on other maps. Be sure to double-check at the start of every game just to be safe.

With the beta moving to all platforms from October 15 onwards, perhaps a fix will be included as the early access goes live once again.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta has received its first set of patches in an October 11 update deployed by Treyarch focused on sliding, settings, and tunings. 

Call of Duty: Black Ops is no stranger to sliding exploits, as players will most prominently remember from the “g-slide” back in Black Ops III. And the CoD community, as a whole, is very familiar with slide-canceling mechanics, as they have been pivotal to competitive movement in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone.

It should therefore be no surprise that, following a series of exploits discovered with slides in the Cold War Open Beta, Treyarch are prioritizing a major sliding bug as the first bud to be nipped.

In a series of light updates, the developers have nerfed the Duster Stock’s impact on mobility, increase the Spy Plane’s cooldown, changed some game settings around, and deployed a crash fix.

It’s not exactly clear that the Duster Stock is the reason behind every single slide exploit discovered in Black Ops Cold War thus far, but it has been a major point of emphasis for those within the CoD community. In former Los Angeles Guerrillas pro player, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price’s feedback, he singled out the attachment and said it needs a “complete overhaul.”

Treyarch have listened to those critiques and responded by tuning the stock so that its sliding speed is no longer as deadly. With the cross-play beta opening up for a weekend on October 16, it will be interesting to see how the community reacts.

call of duty black ops cold war open beta
Activision
While players have enjoyed discovering details throughout BOCW, they’ve been less happy about the movement exploits.

Past the Duster Stock adjustments, Treyarch has also increased the Spy Plane’s cooldown so that there can’t be too many of them hanging overhead at one time. This is a light change, but likely a welcome one.

Lastly, some settings changes were made, including to the TDM score limit and to the process of joining matches that are already in progress. Of course, they also tacked on a fix to a weird crash bug during Best Play after VIP Escort matches.

Black Ops Cold War October 11 patch notes

  • Adjusted tuning on the Duster stock attachment to prevent faster sliding than intended.
  • Increased the cooldown on the Spy Plane to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.
  • Increased TDM score limit from 75 to 100.
  • Adjusted conditions for joining in progress to prevent players from joining matches that are about to end.
  • Fixed an additional crash that could occur during the Best Play in a VIP Escort match.