Treyarch responds to game-breaking Black Ops Cold War controller bug - Dexerto

You may have had your controller disconnect randomly while playing the Black Ops Cold War beta. Rest assured, you’re not alone and the developers at Treyarch are fully aware of the game-breaking issue.

The Black Ops Cold War beta went live on Thursday, October 8. If you’ve been grinding throughout the PlayStation 4 period of the test, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered a few problems. After all, that’s the point of a beta.

From critical network issues to a sliding bug that made players faster than ever, a handful of problems have already been addressed, though one truly “game-breaking” glitch is still weighing the experience down for some.

If you’re playing with a controller, which the majority of PS4 players are, you need to be cautious of this one. Seemingly at random, your controller can outright switch off and leave you defenseless.

Regardless of whether your controller is plugged in or wireless, whether it’s fully charged or running low, this bug can strike at any time. When loading into a map, your device can randomly be shut off without warning.

“As soon as I got to the select class, my controller turned off,” FrostByte2048 said.

From here, there’s no way to turn it back on midway through the game. Even after being “kicked for inactivity,” they couldn’t get the Dualshock back up and running. The only solution “was to reset [the] PS4 by holding the power button.”

It turns out this is quite a common issue as dozens of players chimed in with similar experiences from the beta. We’ve even encountered the problem first-hand here at Dexerto too. However, Treyarch is fully aware and trying to push out a fix as soon as possible.

“Our team is investigating issues like these,” Treyarch dev FoxhoundFPS responded. They even highlighted other instances of the bug, ensuring they’re on top of it.

There’s no telling what causes the disconnect, though some players believe it to be map specific. Cartel could be the main culprit, though the problem can still arise on other maps. Be sure to double-check at the start of every game just to be safe.

With the beta moving to all platforms from October 15 onwards, perhaps a fix will be included as the early access goes live once again.