Black Ops Cold War beta update nerfs sliding bug: full patch notes - Dexerto

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta has received its first set of patches in an October 11 update deployed by Treyarch focused on sliding, settings, and tunings.

Call of Duty: Black Ops is no stranger to sliding exploits, as players will most prominently remember from the “g-slide” back in Black Ops III. And the CoD community, as a whole, is very familiar with slide-canceling mechanics, as they have been pivotal to competitive movement in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone.

It should therefore be no surprise that, following a series of exploits discovered with slides in the Cold War Open Beta, Treyarch are prioritizing a major sliding bug as the first bud to be nipped.

In a series of light updates, the developers have nerfed the Duster Stock’s impact on mobility, increase the Spy Plane’s cooldown, changed some game settings around, and deployed a crash fix.

• Increased TDM score limit from 75 to 100.

• Adjusted conditions for joining in progress to prevent players from joining matches that are about to end. • Fixed an additional crash that could occur during the Best Play in a VIP Escort match. (2/2) — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 11, 2020

It’s not exactly clear that the Duster Stock is the reason behind every single slide exploit discovered in Black Ops Cold War thus far, but it has been a major point of emphasis for those within the CoD community. In former Los Angeles Guerrillas pro player, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price’s feedback, he singled out the attachment and said it needs a “complete overhaul.”

Treyarch have listened to those critiques and responded by tuning the stock so that its sliding speed is no longer as deadly. With the cross-play beta opening up for a weekend on October 16, it will be interesting to see how the community reacts.

Past the Duster Stock adjustments, Treyarch has also increased the Spy Plane’s cooldown so that there can’t be too many of them hanging overhead at one time. This is a light change, but likely a welcome one.

Lastly, some settings changes were made, including to the TDM score limit and to the process of joining matches that are already in progress. Of course, they also tacked on a fix to a weird crash bug during Best Play after VIP Escort matches.

