 Black Ops Cold War beta update nerfs sliding bug: full patch notes - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War beta update nerfs sliding bug: full patch notes

Published: 11/Oct/2020 17:39 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 18:40

by Theo Salaun
black ops cold war open beta patch notes
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta has received its first set of patches in an October 11 update deployed by Treyarch focused on sliding, settings, and tunings. 

Call of Duty: Black Ops is no stranger to sliding exploits, as players will most prominently remember from the “g-slide” back in Black Ops III. And the CoD community, as a whole, is very familiar with slide-canceling mechanics, as they have been pivotal to competitive movement in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone.

Advertisement

It should therefore be no surprise that, following a series of exploits discovered with slides in the Cold War Open Beta, Treyarch are prioritizing a major sliding bug as the first bud to be nipped.

In a series of light updates, the developers have nerfed the Duster Stock’s impact on mobility, increase the Spy Plane’s cooldown, changed some game settings around, and deployed a crash fix.

Advertisement

It’s not exactly clear that the Duster Stock is the reason behind every single slide exploit discovered in Black Ops Cold War thus far, but it has been a major point of emphasis for those within the CoD community. In former Los Angeles Guerrillas pro player, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price’s feedback, he singled out the attachment and said it needs a “complete overhaul.”

Treyarch have listened to those critiques and responded by tuning the stock so that its sliding speed is no longer as deadly. With the cross-play beta opening up for a weekend on October 16, it will be interesting to see how the community reacts.

call of duty black ops cold war open beta
Activision
While players have enjoyed discovering details throughout BOCW, they’ve been less happy about the movement exploits.

Past the Duster Stock adjustments, Treyarch has also increased the Spy Plane’s cooldown so that there can’t be too many of them hanging overhead at one time. This is a light change, but likely a welcome one.

Advertisement

Lastly, some settings changes were made, including to the TDM score limit and to the process of joining matches that are already in progress. Of course, they also tacked on a fix to a weird crash bug during Best Play after VIP Escort matches.

Black Ops Cold War October 11 patch notes

  • Adjusted tuning on the Duster stock attachment to prevent faster sliding than intended.
  • Increased the cooldown on the Spy Plane to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.
  • Increased TDM score limit from 75 to 100.
  • Adjusted conditions for joining in progress to prevent players from joining matches that are about to end.
  • Fixed an additional crash that could occur during the Best Play in a VIP Escort match.
Call of Duty

Leak reveals everything coming in CoD Mobile Season 11

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:20

by Connor Bennett
Captain Price and the Halloween Standoff map
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

With Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 on the horizon, a leak has revealed the patch notes for the major update and we know pretty much everything that is coming during the new season. 

As CoD Mobile Season 10 is quickly approaching its endpoint, players are looking forward to what Season 11 has in store for them. 

Advertisement

In September, the devs confirmed that there wouldn’t be a test server so that they could keep things under wraps, but they did ultimately reveal the new map and scorestreak for the season.

However, with Season 11 only a few days away, Garena – who publish the game in Southeast Asia – have let a few things slip on their official Facebook page. 

Advertisement
Halloween Standoff in COD Mobile
Activision
Halloween Standoff is also set to return in CoD Mobile Season 11.

New weapons and perk

As noted, the new scorestreak, the Advanced UAV, and the newest map – King from CoD: Modern Warfare – had been revealed thanks to the roadmap that appeared in-game on October 10.

In addition to those two, the Cranked multiplayer game mode was also revealed. However, weapons and a new perk were teased without giving too much away.

Now though, this leak has revealed that the NA-45 from Advanced Warfare, will be the first weapon in CoD Mobile to deal explosive damage with a second shot. There also looks to be an additional unnamed weapon coming too. There is also the brand new perk, Tactician. The perk will allow players to use an additional piece of tactical equipment.

Advertisement
NA-45 Dragon Dance skin in CoD Mobile
Garena
The NA-45 had been available in CoD Mobile before, but it is now returning.

New weapon options – Akimbo & Ammo

As well as those big additions, Season 11 will also introduce new perk options for certain weapons. 

This includes being able to use Akimbo with the Fennec, 5.45 ammo for the AK47, and Large Caliber Ammo for the HVK-30. The new ammo will help these weapons do increased damage, especially with headshots.

Battle Royale changes

Battle Royale players aren’t going to be left out. Though rumors have suggested that the Alcatraz map will be available, that’s not mentioned in Garena’s post.

Advertisement

Instead, there is a new weapon in the form of the Purifier, a new gun mod called Sleuth, and a new ammo type called Ballistic Expert. Sleuth will help do more damage and show an enemy on the minimap, while Ballistic Expert is ammo for special weapons like the Purifier and Tempest. 

CoD Mobile battle royale mode players
Activision
CoD Mobile’s battle royale mode is also in for some changes.

Of course, there will be plenty of new cosmetics to use too – both in the way of new soldiers, and weapon skins. 

Advertisement

There are also plenty of improvements coming to both multiplayer and battle royale modes in the form of bug fixes, weapon balancing, as well as some quality of life changes. 

The multiplayer changes can be found below, translated from the Garena Facebook page. However, the translations on some of these, as well as the other changes for battle royale and beyond, are slightly broken so we’ll have to wait for the official notes for complete confirmation. 

CoD Mobile Season 11 early patch notes

Multiplayer changes

  • Increased QQ9 damage when equipped with 10mm 30-round reload 
  • AK47: Reduced recoil and precision control.
  • FHJ-18 launcher gun can fire without waiting to lock on to a target
  • Reduce the explosive radius of the FHJ-18 projectile. 
  • Increased the explosive radius of the SMRS projectile,
  • Slightly reduce the speed of movement and attack of Shadow Blade skills
  • Reduced enemy target locking, cooldown sensitivity, 
  • Annihilator skill persistence time slightly, slightly increases projectile speed, bullet sensitivity, and War Machine agility. 
  • The flash from Transform Shield is replaced by a Continuous microwave emissions in front of the shield. Deals damage and slow down enemies in range
  • Increased the speed of throwing a grenade
  • Increase the range of Thermite’s damage range
  • Reduced trophy system range
  • Increased range of flashbang grenade, concussion grenade, and EMP
  • Reduced the range of enemy awareness of Alert perk
  • Decreased the initial damage range of Molotov
  • Improved the animation of crouching, and then running.
  • Added Death Gestures