MW3 Zombies players warn of bizarre mimic bug when using cryo freeze

Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies fans have warned fellow players about a strange mimic bug that occurs when using cryo freeze ammo.

Introduced in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, mimics constitute shapeshifting creatures that usually keep players second-guessing their actions.

Mimics pose quite a threat since they can disguise themselves as a variety of in-game tools, from salvage and weapons to loot boxes and random pieces of equipment.

Unsuspecting players who get too close will be attacked by the tentacled creature. And now there’s a bug that makes the MW3 version of mimics all the more unsettling.

MW3 Zombies players stumble across odd mimic glitch

Within the last couple of days, two separate Reddit users have shared gameplay footage of a mimic-related issue plaguing Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode.

A short clip uploaded by Decision-Internal shows the player firing shots at a mimic, which uses its tentacles to seemingly consume their prey. The Redditor doesn’t die, though. Instead, it looks as if their character turns into the creature for a few moments.

Another MW3 Zombies player – LSIV_ODEZ – posted a longer, higher-quality video that paints a clearer picture. Apparently, using the cryo ammo type against mimics may be the issue.

The second player similarly got sucked into the creature’s orbit, yet it appears they were stuck beneath the mimic. This chaos lasted for a little less than 20 seconds; however, killing the mimic didn’t rid the user of their problems.

On the contrary, they spent the next minute or so trapped inside the pavement before finally falling through the map.

The second Redditor noted in a subsequent response, “…you can survive, I managed to swim back up and keep all my stuff by [mantling] onto a wall.”

One commenter beneath the LSIV_ODEZ post claims they encountered the same mimic bug in MW3 Zombies. Unfortunately, they ended up losing all of their items.

Whether or not Modern Warfare 3 developers are aware of the glitch remains to be seen. But, hopefully, a fix goes live sooner rather than later.