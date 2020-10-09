 Black Ops Cold War Beta bug leaks potential return of Supply Drops - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Beta bug leaks potential return of Supply Drops

Published: 9/Oct/2020 7:55

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War
The Black Ops Cold War beta has only just begun, though an early bug may have let slip a huge feature on the way: The return of the Supply Drop system last seen in WWII.

When it comes to microtransactions in Call of Duty, we’ve seen a number of different systems over the years. Some games have opted for the loot box-style method, while others have gone with a mix of Battle Passes and individual bundles.

We already know that Treyarch’s upcoming release will be sticking with Battle Passes, but could there be more microtransactions on the way too? If you’ve already been playing the Black Ops Cold War beta on PS4, you may not have noticed anything out of the ordinary on controller.

However, if you happen to plug in a keyboard and mouse while playing on console, things get a little different. As a result, a brand-new bug appears to have slipped through the cracks, revealing mention of a Supply Drop system in Black Ops Cold War.

No different from many recent titles in the series, when booting up Black Ops Cold War, players are greeted with a message of the day. It’s here that ‘NoobOfVerdansk’ stumbled upon an eye-opening glitch. Instead of displaying the usual message along with a few standard tabs below, “many other options were found.”

Reserves, Purchase Crate, and Crate Bundle were all options visible in the menu. While it is only a beta, and bugs are inevitable, it could be hinting at a return. Perhaps the old microtransaction model may appear alongside Battle Passes.

Supply Drops, or Reserve Crates as they were called in Black Ops 4, have featured all sorts of items. Some games kept powerful guns in these randomized lootboxes while other games stuck to purely visual unlocks.

These labels slipping through the cracks in the beta could be indicative of what’s to come, though it is worth taking this leak with a grain of salt. After all, it could just be leftover code from a system that’s since been scrapped in development. 

Black Ops 4 Supply Drops
Supply Drops were vital in previous CoD’s if you wanted the most powerful weapons.

Only time will tell if the old system of in-game purchases replaces the specific bundle method of 2019’s Modern Warfare. Who knows, perhaps all three forms will be included: Supply Drops, Battle Passes, and bundles altogether.

If you haven’t yet jumped into the beta, fear not. Check up on our full overview so you know when and how to dive in on every platform.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War adds anti-reverse boost feature to protect SBMM

Published: 8/Oct/2020 22:46

by Tanner Pierce
The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is finally live on PlayStation 4 for those who pre-ordered digitally, and some people have been noticing that Treyarch sneakily implemented a feature meant to counter reverse boosting that wasn’t in the Alpha.

According to Twitter user and CoD insider @_TomHenderson_ and verified by Dexerto, Treyarch has made players invulnerable to all damage for a few seconds when they spawn in. While the feature has yet to be given an official explanation, or even acknowledged by the devs, this was almost certainly done to combat reverse-boosting.

For those that don’t know, Call of Duty games have skill-based matchmaking, which means that players of similar skill-levels are matched together in order to make a more balanced game. Unfortunately, many don’t like this option because it can make the game a bit tedious and annoying.

Because of this, players “reverse boost”, which basically means they’ll “kill themselves” intentionally immediately when they spawn so that they can trick the game into thinking they are lower-skilled, which then puts them in a lower-skilled lobbies.

Now, fans will have to wait a few seconds in order to “kill themselves” after they respawn. While this won’t completely fix reverse boosting, it will make a bit more annoying for those who do it.

Players who immediately try and kill themselves when they spawn will find that they won’t be able to.

If they are only carrying one piece of lethal equipment and they immediately attempt to kill themselves, they will have wasted it and will have to go into battle without one until they die and respawn.

Simply waiting a few seconds will, of course, allow you to continue to reverse boost to your heart’s content. That being said, if Treyarch sees that reverse boosting is still rampant by the time the full game comes out, it wouldn’t be surprising if they end up implementing even more counter-measures in order to stop those players.

