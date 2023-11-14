Game-breaking MW3 sentry gun exploit leads to emergency removal by devs

Modern Warfare 3 developers have been forced to quickly remove the sentry gun from the game following the discovery of a game-breaking exploit.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has arrived, and it’s been a relatively rocky launch for Activision’s latest. The heavily criticized campaign was fortunately salvaged by “one of the most memorable” multiplayer experiences in years.

For some players, however, they’re probably not going to forget the way they’ve been accumulating XP in the game with ease, thanks to an exploit in the game’s Zombie mode.

Modern Warfare 3 fans were quick to find a glitch that allowed players to farm XP at an unprecedented rate.

The glitch, which allowed users to farm XP at an insane pace, was picked up by the team at Activision, who rushed to disable the sentry gun from the game just hours after its discovery.

The exploit involved a simple yet effective method to create unlimited sentry guns in the game’s Zombies mode. After racking up 2,000 points in the game mode, players would purchase a sentry gun from a buy station and then continue to duplicate them.

To activate the exploit, players would simply hold out the sentry gun as if to place it down. They would then drop the streak from their inventory during the animation, an action that resulted in a player having two sentry guns instead of one.

That exploit in itself was already game-breaking, but the process could be repeated indefinitely, allowing players to collect and place a large number of sentry guns around the map.

While many players seemed to enjoy using the exploit for as long as it lasted, just as many fans were frustrated as players took to lobbies to spawn these unlimited sentry guns.

The more sentry guns that appeared throughout the map, the slower the servers would become, and in many cases, players were even being dropped from the lobby as the game would freeze.

The exploit that was game-breaking in more ways than one was quickly addressed by devs, and fans are now awaiting the return of the sentry gun.

