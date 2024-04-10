Warzone’s April 9 update ‘breaks’ game for controller players

Warzone rolled out its scheduled update on April 9 enabling vehicles on Rebirth Island, however, the patch has caused some unwelcome bugs to crop up for controller players.

A small update for Warzone rolled out on April 9, enabling vehicles in the game’s recently returned Rebirth Island Resurgence mode.

However, since the launch of the minor patch, controller players have found themselves afflicted with a number of gameplay bugs.

“Game randomly freezing up cost me a rebirth match, has this happened to anyone else?” One player asked, sharing a clip of one particular bug. The footage shows the game freezing suddenly as the player is shooting at an enemy.

They were far from alone in their experience, as well. “I have this constantly since today on PS5, have never had it before,” Another player responded to the thread.

Other issues have also cropped up, including frequent lobby crashes and an inability for controller players to use their killstreaks. So far, there’s been no word from the developers about a fix for any of the known issues.

Players vented their frustrations over the issues across multiple Reddit threads. One thread listed out the problems, “killstreaks can’t be used, the game constantly lags out (lobby crashes) and Renetti is so overpowered it genuinely feels like cheating!” calling on the mods to “fix the game ASAP.”

Players across both console and PC have already been vocal about issues with the Renetti pistol dominating the meta and causing some imbalance. With no nerf for the pistol in sight yet, and these new bugs cropping up, many fans are feeling disappointed by the game’s current state of play.