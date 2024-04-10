GamingCall of Duty

Warzone’s April 9 update ‘breaks’ game for controller players

Eliana Bollati
Warzone operator killing someone on waterActivision

Warzone rolled out its scheduled update on April 9 enabling vehicles on Rebirth Island, however, the patch has caused some unwelcome bugs to crop up for controller players.

A small update for Warzone rolled out on April 9, enabling vehicles in the game’s recently returned Rebirth Island Resurgence mode.

However, since the launch of the minor patch, controller players have found themselves afflicted with a number of gameplay bugs.

“Game randomly freezing up cost me a rebirth match, has this happened to anyone else?” One player asked, sharing a clip of one particular bug. The footage shows the game freezing suddenly as the player is shooting at an enemy.

They were far from alone in their experience, as well. “I have this constantly since today on PS5, have never had it before,” Another player responded to the thread.

Other issues have also cropped up, including frequent lobby crashes and an inability for controller players to use their killstreaks. So far, there’s been no word from the developers about a fix for any of the known issues.

Players vented their frustrations over the issues across multiple Reddit threads. One thread listed out the problems, “killstreaks can’t be used, the game constantly lags out (lobby crashes) and Renetti is so overpowered it genuinely feels like cheating!” calling on the mods to “fix the game ASAP.”

Players across both console and PC have already been vocal about issues with the Renetti pistol dominating the meta and causing some imbalance. With no nerf for the pistol in sight yet, and these new bugs cropping up, many fans are feeling disappointed by the game’s current state of play.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Eliana Bollati

Eliana is a staff writer on the Australian Dexerto team. A freelance journalist for a decade, she earned her master’s in international journalism from the University of Western Australia. She has written for a range of outlets and most recently served as a founding member of the editorial team for esports news and leaks website, BLIX.GG. A lover of JRPGs and strategy MOBAs, when she’s not writing you’ll most likely find her playing Dota 2 or FFXIV. You can contact Eliana at eliana.bollati@dexerto.com

keep reading
Warzone soldier using Renetti
Call of Duty
Warzone devs finally confirm Renetti nerfs after community backlash
Shane Black
Warzone characters in vehicles
Call of Duty
Warzone makes big change to Rebirth Island in April 9 update
Shane Black
MORS inspect in Warzone
Call of Duty
Lethal one-shot sniper loadout dominates Warzone Rebirth Island
Jacob Hale
Green COR-45 pistol with barrel attachment on Warzone map
Call of Duty
“Broken” MW3 pistol will dominate Warzone after Renetti nerf
Connor Bennett

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.