MW3 player stunned as someone brings guns to a Snowball fight

While playing the CODMAS Snowfight mode, one MW3 player encountered someone who brought guns to a snowball fight.

This year’s CODMAS event for MW3 added plenty of holiday cheer to the military shooter. The festivities won’t last for too much longer, though, with the likes of Snowfight scheduled to conclude on January 3, 2024. As such, players would be well-advised to take advantage of these activities while they’re around.

Snowfight isn’t any ordinary Christmas-themed mode. A spin of Call of Duty’s 2v2 Gunfight offering, Snowfight pits players against one another with only snowballs for weapons in the first two rounds.

Round three reintroduces regular loadouts into the mix, though players can still use snowballs as they see fit. But one user learned the hard way that someone figured out how to sneak guns into the snowball fight earlier than expected.

Gun glitch shocks MW3 Snowfight players

A Reddit user recently shared gameplay footage of someone wreaking havoc in Snowfight mode with a firearm. “D**n, I didn’t remember having guns in Snowfight,” the Redditor wrote.

The video begins with the Modern Warfare 3 player picking up snowballs before they’re suddenly gunned down by someone wielding an automatic weapon.

Multiple users in the Reddit thread explained that this appears to be a common glitch in MW3’s Snowfight mode.

One person explained the exploit as follows: “There’s a glitch involving zombies and the insured weapon cooldowns that allows you to get assigned a standard loadout in every round of snowfight.”

Someone else remarked that the above glitch is reminiscent of one in the original Modern Warfare 3, which let players use traditional loadouts for the throwing knife-centric All or Nothing mode.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely developers will fix the Snowfight bug before the limited-time mode comes to an end in early January.