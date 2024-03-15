MW3’s frustrating aim bug keeps getting players killed

MW3 players keep encountering a frustrating bug that won’t let them aim properly with a controller or on mouse and keyboard.

The mid-season update for MW3 Season 2 went live for all platforms on March 6, introducing new weapons, Aftermarket Parts, and seasonal events.

Season 2 Reloaded also added an array of balance adjustments, with about two dozen weapons receiving nerfs and buffs.

Unfortunately, not all players have been able to enjoy the update’s various additions and changes, thanks to a glitch that’s throwing off their aim.

A user named OfficialNotSoRants detected the aim glitch and shared proof on the MW3 subreddit. In the short gameplay clip, the gun appears to jerk upwards at random on multiple occasions. This bizarre glitch gets the player killed near the end of the video.

The Redditor explained that these “random upward jerks” occur when using the right stick. “It also happens on [mouse and keyboard].”

They claimed that turning off MW3’s aim assist function doesn’t help either, as it apparently only makes things worse.

This particular MW3 player isn’t the only one encountering the frustrating aim bug. Several people – using controllers and MnK – said this error occurs for them when respawning.

One such comment noted that it’s not an issue related to stick drift. “This happens from time to time for me too. Sometimes like right when I spawn and I am not even moving my right stick yet. Different than stick drift for sure.”

A mouse and keyboard user stated, “Oh it drives me nuts. Every time I respawn.”

Elsewhere in the thread, another MW3 player said it mostly happens when they’re using a shotgun. “This very often happens for me when I respawn as well. I notice it happens more often when I use a shotgun.”

These comments and numerous others all seem to have one common denominator – spawning. Hopefully, MW3’s developers can identify the problem and issue a fix for the aim bug sometime soon.