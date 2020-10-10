 CoD pro ACHES wants 11 major changes to Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CoD pro ACHES wants 11 major changes to Black Ops Cold War

Published: 10/Oct/2020 23:54

by Theo Salaun
aches black ops cold war
Call of Duty League / Treyarch

ACHES Black Ops Cold War

Two-time Call of Duty world champion and former Los Angeles Guerrillas player, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price has delivered an in-depth powerpoint giving feedback on the issues with Black Ops Cold War and how they can be fixed.

With the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta in full swing, the developers over at Treyarch and Raven Software are absorbing a bevy of focused criticisms from the franchise’s ever-eager fanbase. Fortunately, ACHES has balanced his own critiques with a variety of constructive suggestions, giving a professional player’s perspective on how best to balance the newest upcoming CoD title.

And that perspective appears to be presented as professionally as the former Call of Duty League pro’s gameplay is, with a series of PowerPoint-esque slides shared on Twitter. 

Starting with a disclaimer that he is excited by this game’s potential, ACHES proceeds to dive into 11 suggestions spanning movement mechanics, stocks, perks, equipment, and scorestreaks. We summarize those issues and suggestions here.

Sliding, movement, and the Duster Stock

First, ACHES details how he would adjust the game’s movement mechanics. Most notably, he thinks that sliding needs to be nerfed in a variety of ways so that the game isn’t overwhelmed by a slide-cancel meta like Modern Warfare was. This is in line with others’ complaints about slide exploits in the title. Further, as a countermeasure, he thinks that the game’s base movement speed should be buffed. 

With the idea of cutting down on movement tricks while boosting general mobility, this would make Black Ops Cold War a more evenly balanced title (and less easily dominated by pros like Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas?). He then touches on how the Duster Stock should be overhauled before diving into the Ninja Perk and some of the game’s equipment.

Ninja Perk, EMP Grenades, throwables, and Trophy System

For Ninja, ACHES believes that the perk should be buffed “a bit more” in hopes that it improves competitiveness on respawn modes and encourages the Search and Destroy community to make a return. 

Then, while wanting EMP Grenades and the Hardwired perk to be added to the game, he has also laid out that he thinks throwable equipment needs to be nerfed so that players can’t launch them across the map like an NFL quarterback. Further, he believes the Trophy System field upgrade needs to be balanced so that it isn’t used by every single player at all times.

Scorestreak, Wildcard, Stim Shot, and Jump-Shotting

Finally, ACHES joins much of the CoD community in wanting changes to the scorestreak system. Further, he adds suggestions for the Wildcard system and Stim Shot to be improved, while offering that jump-shotting simply feels awkward.

As of yet, developers have not responded to ACHES’ 11 general suggestions, but the Open Beta is open until October 12 so it is likely that they are still gathering information. As a general note, though, this is probably the best way to offer feedback, as ACHES made sure to offer suggestions for each issue he has with the game’s current iteration.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile devs reveal new map and mode coming in Season 11

Published: 10/Oct/2020 14:19

by Connor Bennett
CoD Mobile anniversary logo
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The CoD Mobile devs have confirmed some of the new content coming in Season 11, including the next map and mode, as well as new perks. 

With Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 coming to a close, there has been plenty of interest about what Season 11 could have in store. 

However, the devs have kept things mostly under wraps. There has been no test server ahead of the one-year anniversary update, and as for teasers and reveals, they’ve been kept to a minimum.

The devs have dropped small teasers in replies to fans about “surprises” coming in the new season, as well as hints about “multiple” weapons. However, they’ve now finally revealed their roadmap for the new season – and it includes some exciting new content. 

Halloween Standoff in COD Mobile
Activision
Halloween Standoff is also set to return in CoD Mobile.

Season 11’s roadmap appeared in-game on October 9 once players logged in for the first time, so if you quickly brushed it aside, you might have missed some key details about what’s coming up.

The biggest of which is the new map – King. Just like the Gulag in Season 9 and Pine in Season 10, King comes from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode. 

On top of that, there will also be a new multiplayer game mode in the form of Cranked. If you’ve never played it before, it’s a spin on the typical Team Deathmatch. Players have 30 seconds to get a kill or they’ll explode, and for each kill you get, you will receive bonus points. 

The roadmap for CoD Mobile Season 11.
Activision
The roadmap for CoD Mobile Season 11.

The roadmap also confirms one of the game’s new killstreaks in the form of the Advanced UAV. This had been teased by the devs back in September after one fan begged them for a Blackbird-like scorestreak. 

As for when the new season will drop, the devs have confirmed that will happen on October 14 at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST/1 AM BST. Once the update is released, there will be plenty of new content that comes with it too, but that will only be unveiled at that point.