David Vonderhaar going "hardcore" to fix lag in Black Ops Cold War Beta - Dexerto

David Vonderhaar going “hardcore” to fix lag in Black Ops Cold War Beta

Published: 10/Oct/2020 11:37

by Joe Craven
Black Ops Cold War gunfight
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War David Vonderhaar treyarch

Longtime Call of Duty maker and Treyarch developer David Vonderhaar has responded to concerns over connection in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta, following a host of complaints from players. 

The Black Ops Cold War Beta dropped on October 8, giving (PS4) players another chance to get their hands on Treyarch’s new CoD installment ahead of its November release.

Following on from the Alpha, Treyarch were keen to let players know what had changed, as well as what they will be monitoring going forwards.

However, many members of the CoD community have identified frustrating aspects of the Beta they want adjusted. While skill-based matchmaking once again dominates the discourse, many are also complaining of serious issues with connection, latency and lag.

Black Ops Cold War
Activision
BOCW’s Beta has fixed some of the Alpha’s problems, but has its own too.

What makes the issues all the more confusing, though, is that very few players experienced connection problems in the Alpha. The Beta’s connection issues on the other hand, appear to be affecting a significant portion of the player base.

One of these players is YouTube veteran Drift0r, who highlighted his connection woes as one of the Beta’s most intrusive issues. He communicated this to David Vonderhaar on October 10, after the Treyarch dev asked for a positive and a negative regarding the Beta. “Connection doesn’t feel right. Pretty sure I am behind in every gunfight,” he said.

Vonderhaar responded specifically, confirming that he is prioritizing looking into the issues. “I’ve seen a lot of tweets about the connection,” he replied. “That’s not good. I don’t have any information, but I am going to chase that one down hardcore. Of all the messages I’ve read, that one needs a lot of attention right away.”

Connection issues for many have taken the form of backing away behind cover, only to be killed by an enemy. Needless to say, this is an incredibly annoying way to die.

It’s important to remember that, despite the issues and the fact it’s the second time many players have been able to get their hands on Black Ops Cold War, this is still only a Beta.

Treyarch’s list of fixes and adjustments before the full game releases will be monumental, and pleasing everyone is a truly impossible task.

Call of Duty

Major slide exploit in Black Ops Cold War gives player super speed

Published: 10/Oct/2020 11:25

by Calum Patterson
Sliding in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

It hasn’t taken long for players to work out the most broken and overpowered ways to move around the map in Black Ops Cold War, and we’re still only in the beta.

Anyone who has paid attention to the competitive side of Call of Duty over recent years will likely have heard the term ‘slide-canceling.’ If you haven’t, it’s essentially a movement exploit which allows the player to move around the map quickly, but also be gun-up, ready for a fight in an instant.

Understandably, it’s drawn the ire of pro players and amateurs, who largely blame the developers for making the exploit possible, rather than the players exploiting it.

And, still in the beta for Black Ops Cold War, players have already identified a new sliding trick, which sees the character slide around the map at super-speed – something that will definitely need adjusting.

Black Ops Cold War Beta
Activision
It hasn’t taken players long to identify a movement exploit in the Cold War beta.

Of course, this is partly what a beta is for – so that the developers, Treyarch, can find these problems and eradicate them. Often, issues such as these only crop up when there are millions of players stress-testing the game.

Cold War infinite slide exploit

This exploit, shared on Twitter by @madvillainydoom, shows the player sliding, jumping, and instantly landing into a slide again, with no cooldown.

The Twitter user even tagged a handful of CoD pros, perhaps hopeful that bringing the exploit to a wider audience would get it patched sooner rather than later.

Black Ops games particularly have had their problems with sliding exploits. The infamous ‘g-slide’ had to be patched out of Black Ops III after it became prolific.

YouTuber NuttyMags describes the trick as a “double slide cancel”, and demonstrates that it can even be performed sideways.

Presumably, it’s not an intentional mechanic, so with enough attention brought to it, Treyarch should patch it soon. However, it might be here to stay for the duration of the beta.

Black Ops Cold War launches fully on November 13.