David Vonderhaar going "hardcore" to fix lag in Black Ops Cold War Beta - Dexerto

Longtime Call of Duty maker and Treyarch developer David Vonderhaar has responded to concerns over connection in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta, following a host of complaints from players.

The Black Ops Cold War Beta dropped on October 8, giving (PS4) players another chance to get their hands on Treyarch’s new CoD installment ahead of its November release.

Following on from the Alpha, Treyarch were keen to let players know what had changed, as well as what they will be monitoring going forwards.

However, many members of the CoD community have identified frustrating aspects of the Beta they want adjusted. While skill-based matchmaking once again dominates the discourse, many are also complaining of serious issues with connection, latency and lag.

What makes the issues all the more confusing, though, is that very few players experienced connection problems in the Alpha. The Beta’s connection issues on the other hand, appear to be affecting a significant portion of the player base.

One of these players is YouTube veteran Drift0r, who highlighted his connection woes as one of the Beta’s most intrusive issues. He communicated this to David Vonderhaar on October 10, after the Treyarch dev asked for a positive and a negative regarding the Beta. “Connection doesn’t feel right. Pretty sure I am behind in every gunfight,” he said.

Vonderhaar responded specifically, confirming that he is prioritizing looking into the issues. “I’ve seen a lot of tweets about the connection,” he replied. “That’s not good. I don’t have any information, but I am going to chase that one down hardcore. Of all the messages I’ve read, that one needs a lot of attention right away.”

Connection issues for many have taken the form of backing away behind cover, only to be killed by an enemy. Needless to say, this is an incredibly annoying way to die.

It’s important to remember that, despite the issues and the fact it’s the second time many players have been able to get their hands on Black Ops Cold War, this is still only a Beta.

Treyarch’s list of fixes and adjustments before the full game releases will be monumental, and pleasing everyone is a truly impossible task.