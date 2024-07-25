Warzone Season 5 AR blows meta guns away with lightning-fast TTK

The STG44 was added to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 5, immediately becoming a top meta pick, and it’s clear to see why, as its TTK sees it absolutely dominate every other long-range meta option.

The Warzone meta has remained fairly consistent through recent updates, with the likes of the Superi 46, Kar98k, and even the Holger 26 before its Season 5 nerf, dominating across every mode and map.

With so many balancing changes in the Season 5 update, however, and some new weapons too, the meta may be shifting significantly, and the STG has the numbers to make it the leader of the pack.

Article continues after ad

As you can see from this graph, with data provided by TrueGameData, the STG absolutely dominates all of its competition with a TTK of just 600 ms, by far the fastest of the Warzone’s most popular assault rifles and LMGs.

TrueGameData The STG TTK is lightning-fast up to 38m, far outpacing other weapons.

The main issue with this is that after around 38m, the TTK starts to skyrocket upwards, bringing it more in line with other options. For this reason, it’s probably best treated as more of a mid-range option, like the popular MCW JAK Raven Kit build, or as a support weapon alongside a meta one-shot sniper.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because of that, it could definitely excel more on Resurgence maps such as Rebirth Island, so don’t be surprised to see a lot of this reimaged WWII gun when players start unlocking attachments and building the best STG Warzone loadout.

If you are looking to switch up your loadouts in Warzone Season 5, it looks like the TAQ Eradicator could be a great pick as the TTK doesn’t jump up as much as its competitors, making it extremely competitive at long range.