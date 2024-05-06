Buffed LMG & SMG are Warzone’s fastest-killing loadout in Season 3 Reloaded

There’s a new fastest-killing loadout in Warzone after Modern Warfare 3’s Season 3 Reloaded update, and it contains an LMG and fan-favorite SMG.

When it comes to picking your ideal loadout in Warzone, there are plenty of different ways to go about it. Some players go for what’s comfortable – weapons that have been around for a while and have easy recoil patterns – while others are quick to hop on the newest trend.

The latter of these change quite regularly with weapon balancing updates, and that has been the case in Season 3 Reloaded. The mid-season update saw popular weapons like the BP50, MCW, MTZ-556, and DG-56 all being nerfed in different ways.

That opened the door for other weapons to step up, and according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, the DG-58 LSW and WSP-9 are the perfect guns to pair now after all the changes.

Obviously, the DG-58 is the newest top dog when it comes to long-range guns, as it edges out the Holger 26. The two guns have an identical TTK in fights up to 50 meters, but the DG just edges ahead with a TTK of 917 ms.

“The DG, especially with its various attachments that it has, is just so lethal,” the YouTuber said. “It’s a laser beam and it hits as shown here. So, you’ve got your long-range TTK covered with the DG-58.”

Its partner, the WSP-9, shouldn’t be a new thing to any longtime Warzone player. The SMG has had its moments in the spotlight before, but following the Season 3 Reloaded update, it’s deleting enemies with a 654 TTK and has an “insane” increased damage range.

DG-58 LSW

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Ammunition: 5.8×42 High Grain round

WSP-9

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Optic: MK.3 Reflector

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain rounds

Magazine: 50-round mag

“You pair these two together and you are going to melt everyone and everything,” WhosImmortal added.

The two guns have already vaulted into the top three on WZRanked, with the WSP-9 standing atop the mountain in first place. So, while they’re an excellent option, they’re not exactly under the radar.