Warzone May 4 update patch notes: Cold War AR nerfs & big Vanguard weapon buffs

Raven Software released a Warzone update on May 4 including bug fixes, gameplay adjustments, and a slew of weapon changes – including nerfs to a handful of Black Ops Cold War’s Assault Rifles and plenty of buffs to Vanguard weapons.

As for the BOCW Assault Rifles, the AK-47 is getting a slight damage decrease from 36 maximum damage to 34, as well as the minimum damage decreasing from 32 to 30.

The EM2 was nerfed as well, with its headshot damage multiplier, maximum, and minimum damage all getting slight decreases. Finally, the XM4 received a slight headshot multiplier increase to 1.54 alongside a damage decrease from 30 to 29.

Advertisement

As for Vanguard weapons, 10 Assault Rifles received buffs to a variety of parameters. Some of the biggest weapon buffs include the Assault Rifle Alpha, the Nikita AVT, and the NZ-41.

Warzone May 4 update: Changes explained

While there were no changes made to BOCW Submachine Guns this time around, plenty of Vanguard Submachine Guns received buffs, including the Armaguerra 43, Sten, and M1912 all getting damage increases.

According to Raven, Vanguard weapons “have been struggling to perform on par with their peers” since their addition to Warzone, with this update attempting to remedy that issue.

In terms of gameplay adjustments, Raven has adjusted the health and resistances of Armored Trucks a bit to bring them closer to where Cargo Trucks are sitting right now. Additionally, turret damage from Armored Trucks is getting a 40% decrease.

Advertisement

Raven has also implemented some bug fixes, such as an issue preventing players using an Xbox Live Silver account from logging into Warzone, as well as several fixes to weapons like the KG M40 and the AS44 not gaining weapon XP.

Naturally, Raven has had to implement quite a few changes now that Season 3 of Warzone has been out for one week. While these changes aim to bring Vanguard’s Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns in line with BOCWs weapon performance, only time will tell if players latch onto these weapons following this patch.

Those players looking for the full patch notes for Warzone’s May 4 update can be found here – courtesy of the official Call of Duty: WZ Blog.

Advertisement

Warzone May 4 update: full patch notes

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments Armored Truck Health Health and Resistances decreased to be in-line but still greater than the Cargo Truck. Turret Damage decreased by 40%.

It’s become clear since its return to the Warzone, that the Armored truck has become a great asset to any team. However, its overwhelming presence has felt oppressive to engage against. We’re bringing it in line with other Vehicles, while still retaining its role as a power-house.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing Players using an Xbox Live Silver Account from accessing Warzone. Fixed an issue causing Players using a controller to encounter issues while navigating the Buy Station interface. Fixed an issue causing the AMP63 (BOCW) Unlock Challenge to not track. Fixed an issue causing the cape elements on the following skins to obscure Player vision: “Ancestral Spirit” Daniel Skin (Battle Pass Tier 100) “Astrakhan” Padmavati Skin

Fixed an issue causing the following Weapons to not gain Weapon XP: KG M40 (VG) Volkssturmgewehr (VG) AS44 (VG) NZ-41 (VG) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)



WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments Vanguard Weapons have been struggling to perform on par with their peers since they dropped into the Warzone. This update is laying the groundwork to resolve that. Engagement distances have only increased since the transition to Caldera. More skirmishes are taking place within minimum damage ranges. As a result of this, Weapons that have low maximum damage ranges or low minimum damage have become largely inviable. Unfortunately for Vanguard Weapons, this was often the case. Below you will find a myriad of changes aimed at injecting some budding competition into the upper echelon of Warzone Weaponry.

» Assault Rifles «

AK-47 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased to 34, down from 36 Minimum Damage decreased to 30, down from 32

AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Maximum Damage Range increased to 29.8 meters, up from 28.4 meters Kovalevskaya 615mm Maximum Damage Range increased by 20%, up from 15%

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.58, up from 1.5 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.19, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage increased to 33, up from 30 Minimum Damage increased to 30, up from 26 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 6%, down from 6.54% Krausnick 220mm Rapid Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 6%, up from -15% Movement Speed now increased by 1.3% Initial Recoil penalty now begins at bullet 3, up from 2 Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to 40%, down from 50% Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 15%, down from 20% Maximum Damage Range now decreased by 8.6% Damage now decreased by 10% Recoil Booster Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 1.5%, down from 5%

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 31, up from 29 Minimum Damage increased to 26, up from 22

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 41, up from 40 Minimum Damage increased to 36, up from 30 CGC 27″ 2B Barrel Maximum Damage Range increased by 20%, up from 15% Chariot 18″ Rapid Barrel Damage now decreased by 10%

Assau lt Rifle Hotel (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 19

Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 29.2 meters, up from 27.9 meters 22″ Cooper Custom Damage Range now increased by 20% Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 19

EM2 (BOCW) Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage decreased to 40, down from 41 Minimum Damage decreased to 35, down from 37

KG M40 (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 33 meters, up from 31.1 meters Krausnick 700mm 01V Damage Range now increased by 20% Minimum Damage increased to 24, up from 22

Nikita AVT (VG) Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35 Minimum Damage increased to 21, up from 19 .30-06 40 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Magazine Capacity increased to 60, up from 55 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45 7.62x54mmR 40 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35

While the Nikita AVT (VG) has been performing moderately well, we felt that its Magazine Capacity and Minimum Damage was holding it back from becoming the sniper support allstar it was destined to become. These changes will undoubtedly instill the Nikita AVT (VG) as one of the most formidable Ground Loot Weapons. NZ-41 (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 35.5 meters, up from 30.9 meters Minimum Damage increased to 32, up from 30 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage penalty decreased to 15%, down from 30% Orbweaver Custom Barrel Damage Range penalty removed Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to 30%, down from 50%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 22, up from 20

XM4 (BOCW) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.54, up from 1.5 Maximum Damage decreased to 29, down from 30

» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.58, up from 1.3 Minimum Damage increased to 19, up from 15 Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.01 Botti 315mm CII Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% Botti 570mm Precisione Bullet Velocity now increased by 40% Imerito 550mm 03P Bullet Velocity now increased by 30%

M1912 (VG) Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20 Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 18 CGC 12″ Cooling Barrel Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 20% Chariot 5.5″ Barrel Bullet Velocity now increased by 30%

Owen Gun (VG) Min Damage increased to to 24, up from 22

PPSh-41 (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 19, up from 17 Empress 140mm Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% ZAC 300mm Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 10%

Sten (VG) Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22 Min Damage increased to 21, up from 18 Gawain 140mm Short Bullet Velocity increased to 25%, up from 11% Hockenson 174mm B11S Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 22, up from 21 Krausnick 317mm 04B Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 20% VDD 189mm Short Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%

Type 100 (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 18 Sakura 196mm Light Bullet Velocity penalty decreased to 10%, up from 12% Shiraishi Precision Bullet Velocity increased to 40%, up from 20% Warubachi 134mm Rapid Bullet Velocity now increased by 10%

Welgun (VG) Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23 120mm Gawain Short Bullet Velocity penalty removed 240mm Hockenson 43 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



ATTACHMENTS