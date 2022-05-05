Popular Owen Gun stealth nerfed in Warzone May 4 patch according to TrueGameData

Warzone expert and YouTuber TrueGameData has revealed that the Owen Gun was stealth nerfed in the May 4 patch, lowering its TTK.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone Season 3 Classified Arms, there are two options that stand out from the crowd, the MP40 and the Owen Gun.

Both these guns are absolutely lethal at close quarters and provide a huge amount of mobility, making them ideal choices alongside a long-range AR.

Despite this, a hidden change to the Owen Gun in the May 4 patch may affect its popularity going forward, as the update appears to have lowered its TTK.

According to Warzone expert TrueGameData, Raven Software has “stealth nerfed” the Owen Gun in the recent patch by changing a set of attachments used by the SMG.

Owen Gun “stealth nerfed” in May 4 Warzone patch

The changes have directly affected the weapon’s default magazine and the Rapid Barrel that’s commonly used in meta loadouts.

This has shifted the damage values of the gun, pushing it down from 50 to 49 on upper body shots and 35 to 34 on the lower body.

Although this seems relatively minor, as the fire rate of the Owen Gun is slow compared to other SMGs, this has heavily affected the gun’s TTK.

Owen Gun default magazine + Rapid Barrel confirmed stealth nerfed, now does 49, 34 rather than 50, 35 Huge nerf actually given that changes the TTK dramatically and it is a relatively slow shooting weapon Still good though, and 8mm ammo will push it over that 50 damage pic.twitter.com/eDvawej9WO — 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) May 4, 2022

Despite these changes, TrueGameData still believes the Owen Gun is a strong choice in Warzone, but it may be worth running the 8mm ammunition attachment to push it back up to its original TTK.

It’s hard to know whether Raven made these changes deliberately or will revert them in the near future, we’ll just have to wait and see.