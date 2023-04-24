Swagg’s “ridiculous” no recoil M4 loadout dominates Warzone 2

Warzone 2 star Swagg has unveiled a “nasty” no recoil M4 loadout that is perfect for dealing with foes at any range, no matter what map you’re on.

Over the last few years, throughout the original Warzone and now into Warzone 2, players have been obsessed with weapons and loadouts that don’t suffer from recoil – or at least minimize its effect.

There have been a couple of no recoil guns that have dominated the meta at times too – some assault rifles, some SMGs, and even a handful of LMGs to boot.

Warzone 2 has made things slightly easier with the new weapon tuning system, allowing players to focus fully on combating recoil. And that’s exactly what Swagg has done with his new M4 class, as it is slightly different from the usual loadout that players have been running.

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

That’s right, the FaZe Clan star has put a slight twist on the usual M4 loadout that players rock in Warzone 2 and has made it a “no recoil” weapon, which will, no doubt, delight plenty of players.

His M4 setup does use the popular Hightower 20″ barrel, Aim-OP V4 sight, and 60-round mag, but he opts for the Harbinger D20 muzzle and Sakin ZX rear grip instead of ammunition and a laser.

“It kills super quick, no recoil, this setup is just nasty,” the YouTuber said, before later calling it “ridiculous” to boot.

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : Hightower 20″

: Hightower 20″ Optic : Aim-OP V4

: Aim-OP V4 Magazine : 60-round mag

: 60-round mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX

While its pick rate has slipped over the last few weeks, its not like the M4 is completely off-meta. The AR still ranks as the 11th most-popular gun in Warzone 2 according to WZRanked stats.

That pick rate should see an uptick now that there is a no recoil loadout out there, especially if Swagg swears by it. So, don’t be shocked if you get lasered by it soon.