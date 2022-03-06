Swagg claims Warzone Vargo 52 loadout is “literally FARA 2.0”

Warzone streamer Swagg has been testing out the brand-new Cold War Vargo 52 and is claiming that it’s a copycat of the FARA 83.

Swagg is one of the most influential voices in the entire Warzone scene. He, along with others, were shell shocked to find out that Cold War was getting year two support.

In a March 4 update, Treyarch introduced the new Vargo 52 assault rifle to the game. Not only was it brought to the Black Ops series, but it was also implemented straight to Warzone.

Excited for the new content, Swagg has been grinding games with the new AR and claimed that it’s similar to a gun that used to dominate the meta.

Swagg compares Warzone Vargo 52 to the FARA 83

In a YouTube video from March 4, Swagg showed his fans that the new Cold War gun can actually be a menace on Caldera.

In his gameplay, he shows off the potential that the Vargo has. It’s a mid-range beast and excels due to its extremely low recoil regardless of the loadout.

While he didn’t have any attachments for the level 1 gun, he was able to use the blueprint which we have listed that setup below:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

18.6” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd

Even though this isn’t the ideal setup Swagg is already in love with the gun. He said, “It is literally a FARA 2.0, no recoil, and it just overall beams.”

The FARA is another Cold War gun that dominated the long-range meta for quite some time. Swagg believes that the Vargo has the same capability. It could also be a good choice on Rebirth Island Iron Trials.

If you’re looking for easy ways to unlock this gun then check out our guide to do it in both Modern Warfare and Cold War Zombies.