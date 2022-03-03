Black Ops Cold War March 4 update: WMD map remaster, Vargo 52 AR, full patch notes

Treyarch is breathing some life into Call of Duty BOCW with the March 4 update that will introduce a remastered Black Ops map as well as a brand new Assault Rifle.

Though the torch has been passed to Sledgehammer Games’ Vanguard, there’s still plenty of reason to dip into its predecessor in 2022. Treyarch is sweetening the pot with additional content well after a year from launch.

Players who have kept to the game will be happy to hear that there’s still some features supporting the 2020 CoD iteration as we stare down the barrel of another game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Black Ops Cold War March 4 update to be ready when the patch goes out.

BOCW WMD remaster

The classic CoD map, WMD, is hitting the latest title in the acclaimed Black Ops series with a slight remaster to modernize the map.

There will still be plenty of opportunities to fight inside and out of the weapons facility. WMD retains its larger size to facilitate snipers while having plenty of buildings for close-quarter action.

For nostalgic fans who are looking to take a break from Vanguard’s WWII battlefield, BOCW’s new WMD map will hit the spot.

BOCW Vargo 52

A new assault rifle hits the BOCW arsenal with the versatile Vargo 52 thanks to the March 4 update. Fans might remember a previous bug that actually unlocked the Vargo 52 after the Vanguard Season 2 update, but it’s officially making its way to the game.

The Vargo will come with a Ferrofluid Weapon Blueprint that will also be a part of the Tracker Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft bundle.

The bundle also comes with the “Liquid Metal” SMG Blueprint, “Bullet Magnet” Charm, “Cranial Magnetism” animated Calling Card, the “Ferro-Charlie” Sticker, the “Spiked” Reticle, and the “Fluid Manipulation” Gesture.

The first Black Ops Cold War patch is due out on March 4 for its first update in 2022 that’s due out for all platforms.