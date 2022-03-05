Warzone guru JGOD reveals “insanely good” Vargo 52 loadout with no recoil

The Warzone guru himself, JGOD, has unveiled his best Vargo 52 loadout that’s “insanely good” long-range meta weapon.

Treyarch surprised players with an unexpected Black Ops Cold War update on March 4, marking the first patch of 2022 for the CoD title.

The update a few new additions to bring a breath of fresh air to the game, most noteworthy being a map and new weapon – the Vargo 52.

Now, popular Warzone creator JGOD has shown off the best Vargo 52 loadout for the new Black Ops Cold War AR.

JGOD unveils the best Vargo 52 loadout

Shortly after the release of the Vargo 52, JGOD took a look at the new weapon in a YouTube video on March 4. After testing out the AR, he concluded that the ADS speed is noticeably slow.

Advertisement

Continuing, the popular Warzone creator noted that the Vargo 52’s recoil pattern is quite similar to the FFAR and the XM4, as well as adding that the TTK on the new AR is comparable.

JGOD added that he believes the new Vargo 52 will be a “monster” when playing both the regular battle royale and Rebirth Island.

Below we’ve listed his setup with the best attachments:

Vargo 52 loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Lazer: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 45 Rnd

45 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

As explained in JGOD’s video, the Vargo 52 has an RPM of 800, compared to the XM4’s 721 – making it more forgiving if you miss a few shots. The new AR is best utilized in a sniper-support class, as its TTK not only dominated at short-range but does pretty impressively at long-range as well.

Advertisement

So there you have it, next time you drop into Warzone, give this new Vargo 52 loadout a try once you’ve unlocked it.