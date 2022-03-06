Warzone pro DiazBiffle shares “zero recoil” Automaton loadout for competitive tournaments

Warzone competitor and streamer ‘DiazBiffle’ has unveiled his go-to no-recoil Automaton loadout for tournaments, maximizing the lethality of the fast-firing Vanguard assault rifle.

Since Warzone’s explosion in popularity, few have been recognized as better players than competitive streamer DiazBiffle.

Despite only being 19 years of age, his speed, gun-skill and IQ have seen him rightly identified as one of Warzone’s most premier talents, regularly featuring on our top Warzone player rankings.

Naturally, plenty of players want to drop into their own games with his loadouts, giving them the best chance of securing their own success in Warzone. On that note, Diaz unveiled his no recoil Automaton loadout to use in Warzone Pacific Season 2.

DiazBiffle’s Automaton Warzone Pacific Loadout

Revealed in a March 6 YouTube video, the streamer designed the Automaton to maximize its accuracy, reducing its modest recoil even further.

The biggest strength of the Automaton is its fire rate, going some way to explain why Diaz also uses the 75 Rnd Drums on his build. Sticking with smaller mags is a sure-fire way to land yourself in trouble with the Automaton.

There’s also the MX Silencer – the only must-have attachment on every Vanguard weapon. The full loadout is detailed and pictured below.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

While plenty of Vanguard weapons – specifically the MP40 and Bren – saw hefty nerfs in February, the Automaton remains pretty much unscathed as Raven wield their nerfing tools.

That appears to be translating into more players picking it up in-game, as it climbs slightly closer to Warzone’s top 10 most popular weapons.

One thing’s for sure: using this loadout in Caldera gives you as good a chance as any of taking home the victory.