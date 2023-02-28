Swagg reveals Warzone 2 loadout with “fastest ever” TTK in battle royale

FaZe Clan star Swagg believes he’s found the “most OP” gun in the history of Warzone with one of Warzone 2’s newest DLC weapons, and the loadout has a TTK of around 300 m/s.

Over the last few years, there have been plenty of Warzone weapons that have held the title of being the fastest killing weapon in the battle royale – some because of awkward weapon balancing and others because of being launched too strongly by the devs.

Some of these weapons have gone down in infamy for being just a little too strong, and the same sort of situation is playing out in Warzone 2 right now.

Following the Season 2 update, the KV Broadside shotgun has, according to Swagg, become the “fastest killing” weapon in the history of the battle royale and he believes it is even more “OP” than the DMR from Verdansk.

Swagg outlines OP KV Broadside loadout for Warzone Season 2

The FaZe Clan star highlighted the shotgun in his February 27 video, stating that the other fastest killing weapons that the battle royale has seen “don’t even come close” to the KV Broadside.

“This gun is the fastest-killing gun of all time in Warzone history. It kills in 300 m/s, that means you blink and you’re dead,” he said.

The key component to the loadout is the Dragon’s Breath ammo, which incinerates opponents, but Swagg’s build also utilizes the Bryson Improved Choke and Dashbolt 60 bolt for increased fire rate.

Barrel: ZLR Sport XT

Choke: Bryson Improved Choke

Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Magazine: 12 shell mag

Bolt: Dashbolt 60

As we’ve seen before, the Dragon’s Breath attachment has caused plenty of headaches and heartburn for Warzone players, prompting the devs to lay down some swift nerfs.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be the case here, but the shotgun is certainly becoming increasingly meta within the community.