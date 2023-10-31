FaZe Swagg explains why he’s “worried” about Warzone in MW3

After playing the game and speaking with devs, FaZe Swag is “genuinely worried” about Warzone in Modern Warfare 3.

In October, Sledgehammer Games invited over 100 content creators to play Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as part of COD Next. Fans at home got their first look at gameplay before the eventual beta, while the content creators were able to share feedback with the development team.

Next, the community had an opportunity to make first impressions and share their own feedback during the beta period. Sledgehammer Games responded to concerns by adding enemy nameplates to improve visibility, decreasing the slide to sprint delay, and balancing weapons.

However, those changes only impacted Multiplayer, as that was the only mode available during the playtest. Players won’t get their hands on the new Warzone expansion until it goes live, and FaZe Swagg has concerns over how strong the final product will be.

FaZe Swagg fears the worst for Warzone Modern Warfare 3

FaZe Swagg claimed that he and a few other content creators met with the MW3 devs at COD Next to discuss the upcoming game.

The YouTuber shared his takeaways after playing the game early and speaking to the people behind it. Swagg’s first wishlist demand is making loadouts easy to acquire. Warzone 2 eventually added loadouts back but initially launched without a method to get custom weapons. Swagg argued it doesn’t make sense for the devs to push microtransaction weapon blueprints but not let players use them more easily.

Next, Swagg urged the devs to be proactive with Warzone map changes. “Throughout the last two maps, they haven’t really made any map changes. The one thing about Fortnite is it always makes map changes.”

Additionally, the YouTuber wants a more exciting pool of new weapons. “I think they really dropped the ball this year on bringing weapons to the game. With Warzone 2, it was so lazy. If it’s an ISO, they brought in an ISO 45 as a new weapon.”



Lastly, it’s all about a first impression, as Swagg claimed: “So if Warzone 3 is trash at the beginning, we are cooked because that’s exactly what happened with Warzone 2 and why it failed. The game needed changes, and it took them two months to update the game because they were on Christmas break.”

We won’t know for sure how the new Warzone experience is until its expected December release date.