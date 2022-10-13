Slept-on Cold War AR has unbelievable TTK after Warzone buffs

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a powerful Cold War AR that has devastating TTK in Warzone thanks to buffs in Season 5 Reloaded.

When picking an AR in Warzone, most players are using the Cooper Carbine, STG44, or Grau 5.56 as they’re all considered meta options.

While all of these weapons are top-tier, their popularity is leading a lot of the community to overlook other lethal guns, particularly those from Cold War.

This is especially true following the Season 5 Reloaded patch, where the devs buffed countless underused weapons in the hopes of bringing them into the fold.

Well, according to WhosImmortal, one Cold War AR is definitely worth utilizing after Raven increased its damage last patch, giving it one of the fastest mid-range TTKs in Warzone.

Treyarch/Activision The EM2 has a 0.26% pick rate in Warzone.

Best EM2 Warzone loadout in Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 25.8″ Task Force

25.8″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

Describing the EM2 as an “absolute beast”, Warzone expert WhosImmortal is convinced players are sleeping on the deadly Cold War AR.

At 70 meters, the gun has a sub-850-millisecond TTK, which means it’s top-tier for mid-range skirmishes and will eliminate enemies in an instant if you can land your shots.

While controlling this weapon can be a challenge, the EM2 “brings the power” and with enough practice, you’ll master its heavy recoil pattern.

The build above aims to maximize the EM2’s impressive TTK while kitting it out to perform best at mid-range, making it especially lethal if you can make the most of the headshot multiplier.

While the EM2 is no slouch at long-range, it’s best you use the Overkill perk so you can run a second primary weapon.

Although another AR could be a good option, we recommend a sniper for picking opponents from afar. Both the Gorenko and 3-Line Rifle are top-tier options in Season 5 Reloaded.

So, don’t forget to test this build in one of your matches, especially if you’re a fan of Rebirth as that’s where the EM2 really thrives.