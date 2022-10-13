Slept-on Cold War AR has unbelievable TTK after Warzone buffs

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a powerful Cold War AR that has devastating TTK in Warzone thanks to buffs in Season 5 Reloaded.
When picking an AR in Warzone, most players are using the Cooper Carbine, STG44, or Grau 5.56 as they’re all considered meta options.
While all of these weapons are top-tier, their popularity is leading a lot of the community to overlook other lethal guns, particularly those from Cold War.
This is especially true following the Season 5 Reloaded patch, where the devs buffed countless underused weapons in the hopes of bringing them into the fold.
Well, according to WhosImmortal, one Cold War AR is definitely worth utilizing after Raven increased its damage last patch, giving it one of the fastest mid-range TTKs in Warzone.
Best EM2 Warzone loadout in Season 5 Reloaded
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 25.8″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd
Describing the EM2 as an “absolute beast”, Warzone expert WhosImmortal is convinced players are sleeping on the deadly Cold War AR.
At 70 meters, the gun has a sub-850-millisecond TTK, which means it’s top-tier for mid-range skirmishes and will eliminate enemies in an instant if you can land your shots.
While controlling this weapon can be a challenge, the EM2 “brings the power” and with enough practice, you’ll master its heavy recoil pattern.
The build above aims to maximize the EM2’s impressive TTK while kitting it out to perform best at mid-range, making it especially lethal if you can make the most of the headshot multiplier.
Timestamp of 2:40
While the EM2 is no slouch at long-range, it’s best you use the Overkill perk so you can run a second primary weapon.
Although another AR could be a good option, we recommend a sniper for picking opponents from afar. Both the Gorenko and 3-Line Rifle are top-tier options in Season 5 Reloaded.
So, don’t forget to test this build in one of your matches, especially if you’re a fan of Rebirth as that’s where the EM2 really thrives.