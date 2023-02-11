Scump blasts Seattle Surge following Pred CDL saga: “they f**ked us”

Retired Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has blasted the Seattle Surge for “f**king” OpTic Texas over their move for Pred, a CDL transfer which never came about.

OpTic Texas’ CDL roster has been at heart of mystery and huge news of late. First, we saw an ambitious move for Seattle Surge’s Pred fail to capitalize, with H3CZ claiming the org were “tugged along” by the Washington-based team.

The initial move was to replace Dashy, who was dropped following CDL Major 1. However, Scump then brought forward his retirement, paving the way for Dashy to return and Huke to join the Greenwall as well.

Since then, OpTic placed fourth at CDL Major 2 and subsequently dropped iLLeY, whose future remains unknown. He was replaced by CDL Challengers star Ghosty, with the new OpTic Texas roster set to debut in the Major 3 Qualifiers.

Scump has already revealed he was “shocked” by iLLeY’s removal and, in a February 10 livestream discussing his possible destinations, he blasted the Seattle Surge once more.

Scump claims Seattle Surge “f**ked” OpTic Texas

Explaining that he didn’t think iLLeY was likely to move to Seattle as a result of the orgs’ poor relationship, he claimed the Surge “f**ked” OpTic Texas “colossally”.

“I think Surge could have happened [for iLLeY] if Surge didn’t completely just f**k us over,” he said. “In the initial deal. Because they f**cked us over. Straight up. They f**cked us over.”

Asked by recently retired Methodz whether the pride was enough to stop the move, Scump responded: “They [OpTic Texas] wouldn’t let that get in the way. They wouldn’t be petty about it. Whereas Surge, I mean, colossally, let’s not put it lightly. They f**ked us… We went out to dinner, we paid, they f**ked us.”

It certainly tracks with H3CZ’ version of events, who was similarly critical of how the Surge handled OpTic’s interest in Pred. He previously said that OpTic met Surge’s asking price three times before Seattle called the move off.

Article continues after ad

Seattle refutes OpTic’s side of the story but, wherever the truth lies, the acrimony between the two orgs is impossible to ignore.

CDL Major 3 Qualifiers will begin on February 17.