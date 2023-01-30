EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch CDL Major 2: Bracket, stream, schedule, more

Call of Duty League
CDL Boston Major 2 logoCall of Duty League

The second Major of the 2023 Call of Duty League season is right around the corner, as the 12 best teams in Call of Duty head to Boston, MA, to fight for championship glory and their share of the $500,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know.

At Major 1, New York Subliners became the inaugural champions of the Modern Warfare 2 season, after an impressive run through the competition and finally beating Seattle Surge in the grand final.

Throughout Major 2 qualifiers, though, the league looks far more even, with any team capable of beating each other at any time, as evidenced by Vegas Legion’s win over OpTic Texas, or Minnesota Røkkr’s sweeping victory against Atlanta FaZe.

As the teams head to LAN though, it’s a completely different environment, one where only the greats truly thrive. Here are all the details.

Contents

CDL Major 2 stream

Major 2 will be streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, as it has done throughout the season, from February 2-5.

Not only that, but some top streamers in competitive CoD will also be hosting CDL watch parties, including the likes of Scump, whose CDL co-streams have been pulling in tens of thousands of viewers since his retirement.

CDL Major 2 schedule

Here’s the schedule so far for Major 2.

Day 1 — Thursday, Feb 2

RoundMatchPTETGMT
Winners Round 1Minnesota Røkkr vs New York Subliners10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Winners Round 1Atlanta FaZe vs Boston Breach12 PM3 PM8 PM
Winners Round 1LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Winners Round 1LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM

Day 2 — Friday, Feb 3

RoundMatchPTETGMT
Losers Round 1London Royal Ravens vs Loser of NYSL/MIN10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Losers Round 1Seattle Surge vs Loser of BOS/ATL12 PM3 PM8 PM
Losers Round 1Florida Mutineers vs Loser of TEX/LAT1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Losers Round 1Vegas Legion vs Loser of TOR/LAG3 PM6 PM11 PM
Losers Round 2TBD vs TBD4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

As matches progress, we’ll be sure to keep the schedule fully updated so you can see who’s facing off against who in the coming days.

CDL Major 2 bracket

Here’s the full Major 2 bracket, with an opening round that some fans have called one of the best in CDL history, with some huge matchups sure to guarantee entertainment.

CDL Major 2 Boston bracketCall of Duty League

CDL Major 2 teams

Here are the full teams in play at Major 2:

TeamPlayersSubstitute(s)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachMethodz, Nero, Vivid, OwakeningBeans
Florida MutineersDavpadie, MajorManiak, Havok, VikulBrack
London Royal RavensPaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, NastieZer0
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Attach, AfroReeaL
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, iLLeY
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
Toronto UltraStandy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanXHicksy
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, Prolute, TJHaly

Be sure to tune in and catch all the action when it kicks off on February 2!

Jeremy Gan