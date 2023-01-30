How to watch CDL Major 2: Bracket, stream, schedule, more

The second Major of the 2023 Call of Duty League season is right around the corner, as the 12 best teams in Call of Duty head to Boston, MA, to fight for championship glory and their share of the $500,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know.

At Major 1, New York Subliners became the inaugural champions of the Modern Warfare 2 season, after an impressive run through the competition and finally beating Seattle Surge in the grand final.

Throughout Major 2 qualifiers, though, the league looks far more even, with any team capable of beating each other at any time, as evidenced by Vegas Legion’s win over OpTic Texas, or Minnesota Røkkr’s sweeping victory against Atlanta FaZe.

Article continues after ad

As the teams head to LAN though, it’s a completely different environment, one where only the greats truly thrive. Here are all the details.

Contents

CDL Major 2 stream

Major 2 will be streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, as it has done throughout the season, from February 2-5.

Not only that, but some top streamers in competitive CoD will also be hosting CDL watch parties, including the likes of Scump, whose CDL co-streams have been pulling in tens of thousands of viewers since his retirement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CDL Major 2 schedule

Here’s the schedule so far for Major 2.

Day 1 — Thursday, Feb 2

Round Match PT ET GMT Winners Round 1 Minnesota Røkkr vs New York Subliners 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Winners Round 1 Atlanta FaZe vs Boston Breach 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winners Round 1 LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Winners Round 1 LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 2 — Friday, Feb 3

Round Match PT ET GMT Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens vs Loser of NYSL/MIN 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Losers Round 1 Seattle Surge vs Loser of BOS/ATL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Losers Round 1 Florida Mutineers vs Loser of TEX/LAT 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Losers Round 1 Vegas Legion vs Loser of TOR/LAG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

As matches progress, we’ll be sure to keep the schedule fully updated so you can see who’s facing off against who in the coming days.

Article continues after ad

CDL Major 2 bracket

Here’s the full Major 2 bracket, with an opening round that some fans have called one of the best in CDL history, with some huge matchups sure to guarantee entertainment.

Call of Duty League

CDL Major 2 teams

Here are the full teams in play at Major 2:

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Vivid, Owakening Beans Florida Mutineers Davpadie, MajorManiak, Havok, Vikul Brack London Royal Ravens PaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, Nastie Zer0 LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed Spart LA Thieves Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah — Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro ReeaL New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, iLLeY — Seattle Surge Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack — Toronto Ultra Standy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX Hicksy Vegas Legion Clayster, Temp, Prolute, TJHaly —

Be sure to tune in and catch all the action when it kicks off on February 2!