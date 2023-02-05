Methodz announces CDL retirement following Major 2 loss

Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni has officially retired from the CDL and professional Call of Duty after 11 years of competition.

Methodz has been a mainstay of competitive Call of Duty since the early days of the scene. He made his name as a pro back in the Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops 2 era, and has sustained success right up until his surprise retirement.

The Boston star announced his retirement live at Major 2 just after the conclusion of the Atlanta FaZe v. Toronto Ultra Winners Final match.

“Before I walk off I want to thank the Boston Breach for giving me an opportunity. when no one really believed in me… these guys here are family and I will always be a part of the Boston Breach, at least in spirit,” he revealed.

Methodz got his CDL start with the Toronto Ultra back in Modern Warfare 2019 and claimed the organization’s first event win. He then moved on to join Breach in the pre-Vanguard offseason where he reigned as the Main AR for a season and a half.

In the closing minutes of his announcement, he made it clear that he’s not going too far and that he’ll still be involved as he pursues full-time content creation.

In his time as a pro, Zinni represented many of the biggest brands in all of Call of Duty. From several stints across different FaZe Clan rosters to an ultimately heartbreaking run with OpTic Gaming in WWII, he built a fanbase rivaled by very few others.