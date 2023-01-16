Scump reveals biggest difference for OpTic after Huke & Dashy CDL roster moves

CoD legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has explained the biggest change in their style after adding Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland to their roster in place of Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell.

When the 2022 Call of Duty League season came to a close, OpTic Texas looked set on making a few changes to their roster. Though, after a drama-filled few days in the off-season, they decided to run it back with Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, and iLLeY.

After an inauspicious start to the 2023 season, they’ve already made a change, replacing Dashy with Huke. While the Xeo trio of Huke, Shotzzy, and iLLeY has been reunited as a part of the Green Wall, Dashy’s exit has been pretty controversial, with the Canadian even hitting out at OpTic coach Rambo.

Huke’s debut ended up in OpTic scoring a 3-2 win over Boston Breach, with the former Los Angeles Guerrillas SMG player shining at points in the series.

Scump explains biggest change after Dashy exit

The change has led to Scump taking on a more dedicated flex role — switching between SMG and AR when the time calls for it — allowing Huke and Shotzzy to take up the SMG spots.

“Just really pacing, I think. Me, I’m more of a slower sub and that’s kind of known. Cuyler and Ant are both just crackheads and they run around,” Scump said when asked about the biggest difference in the team now.

He noted that he’s got some “pretty big shoes to fill” taking Dashy’s role, but they’re now playing a faster style.

Scump also added that they’ve been changing up the Field Upgrades as they try and figure things out, but they’ve got that first win under their belt.

They return to action on January 20, with tough tests against Seattle Surge and Toronto Ultra as OpTic look to put themselves in a good spot for Major 2.