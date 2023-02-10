Scump reveals he was “shocked” by OpTic Texas dropping iLLeY from CDL roster

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has admitted that he was blindsided by OpTic Texas’ decision to drop iLLeY from the team, as the Greenwall brings an unproven amateur player into the side as his replacement.

Just weeks ago, Scump announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty, bowing out while still one of the best players in the game after a lengthy, incredibly successful career.

This came amid a turbulent rostermania period for OpTic Texas, a team where he had spent almost the entirety of his career, and allowed Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell to make his way back into the team.

After a 4th place finish at Major 2, though, many fans thought they were on the right path — until Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal announced that he was a free agent going into Major 3 qualifiers.

On Thursday, February 9, it was announced that Ghosty would be joining OpTic in his place, with the team dipping into Challengers in a rare occurrence that not many saw coming — including Scump, who was in the dark about it all.

“I was absolutely shocked” he said. “I found out right before we were about to shoot the podcast and I was just absolutely shocked. I didn’t know what to think.

“It’s been a crazy sequence, I hope the boys figure it out.”

Later in the stream, Scump alongside the likes of Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow and freshly retired Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni discussed the future of the team and what they thought of the roster move, largely a little unsure of what to expect from Ghosty and the new OpTic side.

Ghosty and his new OpTic teammates will be in action for Major 3 qualifiers, which kick off on Friday, February 17.