NICKMERCS outlines 3 big changes he wants in Warzone Season 4 - Dexerto

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his wish list for changes he wants to see made to Warzone soon, and in Season 4.

Warzone continues to power on as one of the most popular games in the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect and without issues.

Recently, players have been complaining about hackers and cheaters being back in a big way, as well as the regular server issues and complaints about weapon balancing.

With Season 4 coming into view soon, it gives Raven Software a chance to make some sweeping changes, and NICKMERCS has got at least three big things that he wants to be tweaked.

Speaking on his More NICKMERCS channel, the FaZe co-owner pointed at the glaring sun being one of the biggest issues affecting players recently, and wants it changed ASAP, seeing as Raven have highlighted it as well.

“This sun is being a nuisance,” Nick said. “I don’t know what they did, but they’ve got to turn it down!” On top of the “painful” glare being changed, Nick wants further anti-cheat changes and perhaps the return of specialist.

“I’m hoping to see some big changes happen in this game over the next couple of weeks,” he added. “The sun is painful, anti-cheat not being a thing is just awful, we’re getting hacked on a lot more lately it seems. Them taking out the thing that me and my friends loved, the vault with specialist, for no reason, bothers me. But I’m still hopeful.”

Timestamp of 0:45

The Twitch star did note that the addition of Nakatomi Plaza and vault was “good stuff” and he was hopeful of seeing more stuff along those lines.

Warzone Season 4 is not slated to start until mid-June, so there is time for Nick’s calls to be heard. But we’ll have to wait and see if they actually are.